Letoya Makhene has penned a sweet letter to Lebo Keswa and expressed gratitude for having a supportive partner like her

In the letter, Letoya spoke highly of Lebo's work ethic and her drive and how she always gets things done without procrastinating

Lebo and Letoya previously faced rumours of separation and allegations of abuse, however, they have poured cold water on those

Letoya Makhene has appreciated her wife Lebo Keswa, in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The actress is smitten with her wife, so she expressed that in a sweet letter directed at her.

Letoya show admiration for wife Lebo Keswa's work ethic

According to TshisaLIVE, Letoya shared an image of the businesswoman on Instagram looking work-ready.

She expressed her admiration for her work and how she delivers good results.

“One thing I love, admire and adore about you is your work ethic. You prepare everything well on time. You do not procrastinate, you get things done now. Your turnaround time is out of this world. You’re always at a meeting 15-30 minutes before it starts.

"Your work is impeccable and impressive. Your drive and how you make everything you touch leave me speechless. Thank you so much for all the lessons and for being such a big part of this journey with me. I could not have done any of this without you. I love you so deeply, Lebohang.”

Fans have shown love to the couple:

@thandokazi139 said:

"Say Hi to her for me, please and I miss you guys when are you coming to Cape town."

@tholakelesithole72 said:

"Forever yena answer my question forever yena."

@thee_lihle_ said:

"My chomi looking good Gogo."

Letoya frowns at allegations she and Lebo parted ways

Briefly News previously reported that Letoya Makhene frowned at accusations that she and her wife Lebo had separated.

According to social media reports, The Generations: The Legacy actress moved out of her matrimonial home earlier this year.

Upon learning about the rumours, Letoya Makhene took to her Instagram page to set the record straight.

She labelled the rumours 'the funniest thing ever.'

"To come home with my wife from umghidi and us waking up to news of a separation was the funniest thing ever.Unfortunately fake news like this does affect our families and people close to us. Thanks to everyone who’s been checking up on us. Your love and support means the world to us.

Letoya's baby daddy and mother allegedly attack the couple

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Letoya Makhene confirmed speculations that she and Lebo Keswa were attacked by her baby daddy Tshepo Leeuw.

This was because Lebo had refused to carry a food parcel he sent. They resorted to opening a case at the Mondeor Police Station in Johannesburg.

