Talented actress Nozuko Ntshangase, who previously starred on Skeem Saam, has scored a role on Generations: The Legacy

Ntshangase joins the soapie with former Gomora star Sannah Mchunu and former The River star Tinah Mnumzana

Fan-favourite actress Buntu Petse will also reprise her journalist character as Nontle Tau on the show

'Generations: The Legacy' welcomes Nozuko Ntshangase. Image: IamNozuko

Source: Instagram

Former DiepCity actress Nozuko Ntshangase has landed a role on Generations: The Legacy opposite thespians Sannah Mchunu and Tinah Mnumzana.

Ntshangase, Mchunu, and Mnumzana also join the soapie with actress Buntu Petse, who returns to her role as Nontle Tau. The actresses will also be joined by actor Phillip "Tipo" Tindisa.

SABC1 confirmed on its X account on Thursday, 19 June, that actors Sannah Mchunu, Tinah Mnumzana, Nozuko Ntshangase, and Phillip “Tipo” Tindisa have joined the cast of Generations: The Legacy.

Nozuko Ntshangase role

The SABC announced on Thursday, 19 June, that actress Nozuko Ntshangase will portray the character of Vuyelwa Nxumalo. Her character is smart, pushy, and a straight talker.

Vuyelwa wants to have an investigative journalistic show on TV, an international platform. MM Media is a step closer, but not a destination.

Ntshangase says she's excited to join the mother of all soapies. The star adds that breathing life into the character of Vuyelwa is amazing, and she can’t wait for the viewers to witness the magic.”

Tinah Mnumzana role

Former The River star Tinah Mnumzana joins the award-winning soapie as Ausi Nokwazi Lukhozi, an impulsive and spontaneous character.

"Anything goes with her. Reckless but trying to get things together. She was a pretty girl, but she has absed her body. Loyal to the streets, loyal to anyone who gives her money," reads the statement.

Phillip Tipo Tindisa role

Actor Phillip Tipo Tindisa will portray the character of Donald Brave. Tindisa's character is a survivor who appears to be a criminal. He's been disconnected from his family for years.

He is compassionate, loving, and caring, but also scared of himself as he knows what he is capable of and avoids being pushed too far.

Tindisa says he's honoured to join the cast of the show and he's happy to be part of the family.

Sannah Mchunu role

Former Gomora actress Sannah Mchunu will play the role of Sis’Phindi MaNxumalo. MaNxumalo is a modest, kind, silent, but sharp sword when provoked.

She's bitter and dresses older than she is, and appears to be confident on the outside.

An excited Mchunu shares that she felt like break dancing when she received the news about her character.

"I have always wanted to be part of the biggest production Generations – The Legacy," says the award-winning star.

Ausi Nokwazi debuts on the 30th of June, Vuyelwa debuts on the 9th of July, Donald debuts on the 11th of July and Phindi on the 23rd of July 2025.

Sannah Mchunu and Tinah Mnumzana join 'Generations: The Legacy'. Images: JabuMcdonald

Source: Twitter

Actors Andile Nebulane and Pearl Noxolo Monama bid farewell to Generations: The Legacy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this June that fan-favourite actors Andile Nebulane and Pearl Monama have exited SABC1's popular soapie Generations: The Legacy.

Nebulane and Monama play the characters of Detective Malinga and Dr Sphesihle "Sphe" Cele on the show.

Fans of the actors took to social media on Thursday to bid farewell to the much-loved actors.

