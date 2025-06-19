Fan-favourite Shaka iLembe star Dawn Thandeka King impressed fans of the drama series in a recent video

The video of the actress and the cast of the Mzansi Magic TV show received praise from viewers of the multi-award-winning show

Fans of the show took to social media this week to respond to the clip of the actress with the cast

Mzansi praises Dawn Thandeka King in 'Shaka iLembe' video.



Former Uzalo actress Dawn Thandeka King, who stars opposite Nomzamo Mbatha in Shaka iLembe, had social media buzzing this week when a clip of her rehearsal was shared on Instagram.

The video shows the DiepCity star, who stars opposite Sive Mabuya as Mkabayi, dancing behind the camera.

Shaka iLembe viewer @noluthando.shabalala shared a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram on Thursday, 19 June, of the cast and the actress warming up.

"Mkabayi kaJama @dawnthandeka_king @bomb_productions @mzansimagic #bts #set," said Shabalala.

Shaka iLembe returns for a second season

EWN reported this week that the cast of season two of Shaka iLembe revealed that Mzansi is in for more drama and intrigue after a successful first season of the series.

The multi-award-winning Sunday night drama series returned to our screens last Sunday, 15 June, on Mzansi Magic.

The TV show focuses on the character of King Shaka, played by Lemogang Tsipa, and his mother, Queen Nandi, played by TV producer and actress Nomzamo Mbatha.

Former The River actor Thembinkosi Mthembu, who plays the character of Dingiswayo, tells the publication that his character will reveal his influence in nation-building.

“Dingiswayo is now a king, and he becomes a mentor to Shaka. In this season, he brings together all the people who helped him while he was in exile. His focus is to maintain peace in the land," says Mthembu.

Dawn Thandeka King, who plays Mkabayi kaJama, shares with the outlet that Shaka iLembe fans will be surprised this season as her character will have a love interest.

King admits that this will surprise fans of the drama series, as everyone saw Mkabayi as a man.

"She had masculine energy," adds the actress.

Actress and model Luyanda Zuma, plays the role of Shaka's love interest admitted in a recent interview Sowetan that she was overwhelmed when she first auditioned for the role of Shaka's love interest.

“When I got to the first audition, I was overwhelmed. The night before, I was reciting the one script, then woke up in the morning and changed my mind, while my audition was at 9 am. I don’t know what I was thinking,” says the model.

Dawn Thandeka King plays Mkbayi in 'Shaka iLembe'.



‘Shaka iLembe’ star Thandeka Dawn King opens up about her life purpose: “I am a vessel”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in September 2023 that Thandeka Dawn King took to Instagram to shed light on her purpose in life and dropped a fire picture.

The Shaka iLembe star penned a moving post detailing what she wants to be remembered for once she is gone.

Fans of the talented actress were touched by the heartfelt passage and swooned over her beauty.

