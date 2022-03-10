A comical dad taught his lovely daughter to walk to school in a heartwarming clip, explaining that there was no car available that day

Cosmas Ng'andwe, who is a Zambian comedian, walked with his daughter to school, sharing the father-daughter moment on social media

Tracy Mwelwa Ng'andwe ran and walked to her school as her father recorded her in their bonding moment

When a baby takes the first steps in walking, it always brings joy to the family. It is a gesture of growth.

Tracy Mwelwa and Cosmas Ng'andwe. Photo: Tracy Mwelwa Ng'andwe

Source: Facebook

The joy of Mr Cosmas Ng'andwe, as he is popularly known on his Facebook account, was to see his daughter walk to school. The comedian recorded his young girl walking to school for the first time at her young age.

In the video, Tracy Mwelwa Ng'andwe was walking ahead of his father, shooting the clip on the phone. Mwelwa Ng'ande's father could be heard telling his daughter there was no car that day; hence they would walk.

As Mwelwa was walking, her father told her to look at him and agree that both of them decided.

We're walking today

"We're walking today, isn't it? Eh? Look at me when I am talking to you. Are we agreeing?"

The cute girl nodded in agreement as she looked up to her dad before hesitating for a moment as she continued to walk.

Running to school

The MC then tells his adorable daughter to run to school, which she obediently obliged as told by her father. With her orange backpack looking heavy and oversized, Mwelwa made quick short steps with her little legs.

She, however, stumbles and falls after a short distance as her father encourages his little one to stand up and calls her a good girl. He also tells her to clean herself up as Mwelwa dusts her tiny hands and continues the journey to school.

The corporate event host 'commands' Mwelwa to run again before he tells her to stop, adding that it was enough.

A comedian for a daddy

Mwelwa turns around as his funny father approaches her precious daughter, and both have a giggle.

"That's what you get for having a comedian for a daddy," the Zambian said as he shares a light moment with the little princess.

The brand influencer is known for saying, "Shame upon you," which his daughter is also familiar with. They continue on their way to the learning institution, sharing father-daughter moments in the heartwarming clip.

Source: Briefly News