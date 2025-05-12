Musa Khawula is back, sharing hot gossip about Nota Baloyi and Itumeleng Bokaba’s (Okashii) strained relationship

Khawula claims Okashii is seeking a counter protection order against Nota, accusing him of using the courts to silence her while continuing to damage her reputation

Mzansi reacted strongly, with some supporting Nota, while others criticised the ongoing drama and called for legal action

Musa Khawula is serving hot tea about some of Mzansi's favourite celebrities on his social media page. The controversial entertainment blogger weighed in on Nota Baloyi and Itumeleng Bokaba's strained relationship.

Musa Khawula weighed in on Nota Baloyi and Okashii's relationship. Image: @itubokaba_sa, lavida_nota and @khawulamusa

Source: Instagram

Musa Khawula shares deets on Nota Baloyi and Itumeleng Bokaba

Musa Khawula is back, and he came bearing juicy gossip for his fans. The popular entertainment blogger who recently hinted about his freedom after being locked up for 110 days had an update on what is happening between Nota Baloyi and Itumeleng, popularly known as Okashii.

Taking to his X page, the Pope of Pop Culture said Okashii was dragging Nota Baloyi back to court to seek a counter protection order against the controversial music executive. Per the post, Nota's protection order, which he filed after Okashii dropped the sexual assault allegations against him, was unwarranted and a cheap ploy by Nota Baloyi to gag her while he continues to tarnish her image and reputation on podcasts, but she can't utter a single word about him. Read the full post below:

SA reacts to Musa Khawula's post

Musa Khawula's allegations about Nota Baloyi and Okashii left Mzansi's jaws on the floor. Many could not believe that a lot was still happening between the stars behind closed doors.

Some social media users also celebrated Musa Khawula's return to the streets, as they know he will be sharing hot celebrity gossip.

@Melo_Malebo said:

"Gag order? Putting a gag order on someone is suspicious."

@1blackteacup wrote:

"So Nota weaponised the courts after allegedly coercing Okashii to drop a r*pe case—then muzzled her with a protection order while podcast-touring his ‘truth’? — It’s intimidation dressed in legalese."

@life_mabege commented:

"Musa is back."

@AliMogashoa added:

"This guy must be arrested as soon as possible."

@phillibecks noted:

"They are both dead. Let them just finish each other, and we are tired of their nonsense. The court should just arrest both because they are wasting court time."

@OnlySpurs_ added:

"We stand with Nota during these difficult times!"

Musa Khawula revealed shocking details about Nota Baloyi and Okashii. Image: @lavida_nota

Source: Twitter

Ntsiki Mazwai and Nota Baloyi kiss and make up after years of beefing

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai and Nota Baloyi are on good terms again! The stars who have thrown jabs at each other over the past few years recently sat down for a chat on Ntsiki's popular podcast, Moya.

Mzansi never thought they would live to see the day when Ntsiki Mazwai and Nota Baloyi would sit in one room together. The two media personalities known for their controversial takes on several issues have buried the hatchet.

Source: Briefly News