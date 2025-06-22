Bafana Bafana legend Siyabonga Nomvethe has backed Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi publicly amid speculation about his future at the club not being certain.

The Tunisian mentor joined the Glamour Boys last summer and guided them to their first trophy after a decade by defeating Orlando Pirates in the final of the Nedbank Cup.

The main issue with Nabi's future was caused by his failure to deliver a top eight finish on the Betway Premiership log.

“Coach Nabi deserves a fair chance, just like every other coach,” said former Bafana Bafana striker Siyabonga Nomvethe.

“You can’t expect miracles in one season—sometimes it takes time for everything to come together properly.”

“They need to allow him to do his job without piling on pressure. Yes, we all know the expectations, league titles, cup victories, and everything else—but he’s already started contributing to the trophy cabinet.”

“Let’s hope the upcoming season brings even more success.”

Coach Nasreddine Nabi has now rejoined Kaizer Chiefs for their pre-season preparations.

The Glamour Boys officially began training last Friday at Naturena, as anticipation builds ahead of the new season under Nabi’s leadership.

Source: Briefly News