Yvonne Chaka Chaka has revealed that she bagged her first million rands at the tender age of 21

In a recent interview, Yvonne spoke about being money savvy and how she and another global star made a fortune

Social media users reacted to the video, praising Yvonne Chaka Chaka and her team from way back when

Yvonne Chaka Chaka said she had her first million at 21. Image: Yvonne)chakchaka

Source: Instagram

Beloved South African singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka had the internet shook after she revealed that she made her first million rands at a tender age.

The multi-award-winning star was a guest on a recent podcast, where she shared some insights about being savvy with money and your spending.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka on being wealthy at 21

The legendary singer's revelation highlighted the success of some musicians back in the day, compared to now, where most musicians said there is no money in music.

"I must say, at 21 I had a million in my account, thanks to Phil Hollis," she said before joking about abuse by another race, "They abused us, but sometimes they were nice."

"He knew that I was a musician. But I was the first face of dark skin lotion, and doing all of those things. I also did a Pepsi ad with Michael Jackson and Tina Turner," she bragged.

She then spoke about Cassper Nyovest's Fill Up The Dome, saying it was nothing compared to what she and Brenda Fassie did.

"We filled up Venda Stadium. People came to our shows, and they paid. They were not getting free entry," she said.

The singer emphasised the importance of investing money and how important it is to respect it when a person has a lot of it.

Mzansi reacts to Yvonne's message, with some saying they are empowered, while others can only guess her net worth.

#Ndlovukazi advised:

"This lady has natural beauty, Muhle and even her heart.. Akagugi bandla blessed her. Let's invest our money."

MSN shared:

"Mama Yvonne is a good example of black excellence in the music industry, and she mastered the art of respecting. Shout out to filling up Orlando stadium."

Buhle Nzimande👑💎 reacted:

"As much as people say we need young people in places of leadership, counsel from our elders will sustain us for a very long time in those leadership roles."

Bohlale MK Mbusane stated:

"Yoh,1 million then was like 50 million now."

Sinky Dikgale shared:

"She is rich and married to a rich Dr Husband, great life choices."

Yvonne celebrates Brenda Fassie

In a previous report from Briefly News, Yvonne Chaka Chaka penned a loving letter to the late Brenda Fassie on her heavenly birthday.

Her post reads: "Nokuzola, you would have been 61 today. Continue to rest in peace. Your music will always make us happy. Brenda Kayi ONE. ❤️❤️❤️ @bonganifassie@umgsa."

Shortly after Chaka Chaka shared her tribute post on social media, many other fans of the late singer, Brenda Fassie, also flooded the comment section with their heartfelt messages and reactions.

