It is reported that Cardi B and Steffon Diggs have broken up, following rumours that they unfollowed one another after Super Bowl LX

Rapper 50 Cent has poked fun at the NFL professional player, following the Patriots' devastating loss

Social media users spoke against 50 Cent's name-calling of the New York rapper, in a bid to make fun of her baby daddy

50 Cent made fun of Stefon Diggs and Cardi B after it was rumoured that they had broken up. Image: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media. Thearon W. Henderson/ Cindy Ord for Fanatics

Source: Instagram

US rapper 50 Cent has done it again! He has managed to stir controversy with one of his many tongue-in-cheek posts, this time targeting rapper Cardi B and her baby daddy, Stefon Diggs.

Following the New England Patriots' loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, 9 February 2026, Stefon Digs and Cardi B unfollowed one another on Instagram.

Rapper 50 Cent mocks Stefon Diggs

50 Cent could not help but poke fun at the alleged former couple, mainly directing a diss at the NFL player.

"Can you imagine waking up this morning and you've lost this b!tch and the Super Bowl," he mocked.

The Candy Shop hitmaker further joked about how he would react if this were to happen to him.

"I would tell everybody to get away from me, have a drink and go back to sleep. LOL."

Cardi and Stefon got into a relationship shortly after she and her rapper husband, Offset, ended their marriage. Cardi welcomed her fourth child with the professional athlete, but their relationship soon faced rumours of infidelity.

It is alleged that Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have broken up after unfollowing each other. Image: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Social media users warned 50 Cent about using the wrong term to address Cardi B.

ashleyspike said:

"Baby, Cardi is booked. She appears on TV shows, plus she was promoting many brands during Super Bowl weeken,d that call booked i don't think she went there to do charity."

goeshardd exclaimed:

"She is about to go on tour. He lost!"

just_call_me_sleepii shared:

"Her name Cardi, you ain’t have to do all that."

ashleyspike defended Cardi:

"She is definitely booked and stays busy. She promoted many brands during Super Bowl weekend, plus those TV appearances."

unc_carlos69 reacted:

"Tf does her being busy have to do with her being passed. She should've stayed in her marriage."

junewilliams_mbkce stated:

"Cardi not a loss when you got your own bag and fame. He wouldn’t have been cheating and pulled what he pulled if she was that big of a loss."

highbutterfly19 stated;

"Now 50, when been riding in the car and laughing with you on a lot, but now you might want to slow down going over the speed bumps. As Queen Latifah said “ Who are you calling a b%#!&?, c’mon now, my guy."

Cardi B wins years-long defamation case

In a previous report from Briefly News, details about the rapper's years-long defamation case with Tesha K went viral. The YouTuber made some serious allegations against Cardi, including claims that the rapper had an STI.

Cardi scored a multi-million-dollar settlement after successfully pleading her case on how Tesha's statements affected her, her family and her career.

Source: Briefly News