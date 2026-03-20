A young girl came to school, and she was dressed in a special outfit in honour of one of the teachers

The funny kid was wearing a hilarious costume that was on theme for the special school day

People were in stitches after the schoolgirl interacted with the inspiration behind her outfit

In a TikTok video, a pupil stole the show at the school. She arrived all dressed up, ready to conquer Dress Like Your Favourite Teacher Day.

A student got dressed like a teacher and went viral. Image: Goodboy Picture Company

Source: UGC

The girl left people impressed after she pulled off her special outfit, shared on 18 March 2026. People could not help but crack jokes at the teacher's expense.

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In a video on TikTok by @hl4tzyy a young boy came to school just like one of the teachers. The professional was standing outside when the kid approached to show him her look for the day. The kid included every feature, including his checkered shirt and pot belly, to look like her favourite teacher for the day. The teacher jokingly poked her fake belly while laughing about her costume. Watch the video below:

South Africa jokes about creative student

Many people thought that the pupil was a hit for making fun of her teacher. People were also amazed by how accurate she was with his impersonation. Most said they could tell the learner respected her teacher despite the outfit she wore to make fun of him. Read the comments about the girl and her teacher below:

South Africans love to see funny school children. Image: Armstrong Opulency / Pexels

Source: UGC

Bra Nicky was amused by the student's cheeky costume:

"😂🤣😂 We never had this opportunity like these kids of today."

Mathula-ZN was amused by the teacher's reaction:

"[Sticker] The teacher was never expecting this😂,she ate shame😂"

Queen p haverst was amused by the interaction between the teacher and pupil:

"When a teacher and a student both have love and respect for each other 🥰"

Tebogo Ntebo523 was amused that the student predicted his shirt:

"He's never wearing that shirt again 😂😂"

NATHI Mncwabe related to the hilarious video:

"Mr Luthuli, my Maths and my Science never change scoths design shirt it can be any colour but the same design. I guess it was taken from maths books, square."

Bonagni Mbatha RSA shared having a similar experience as the lady:

"😂I impersonated my coach in Bloemfontein and he benched the following day."

Destiny wondered about the lady:

"[Sticker] Someone said :How did she know he was going to wer that shirt two day😂"

Mr. President joked about how accurate the student's costume was:

"Are we sure they are not related 🤣"

Other Briefly News stories about educators

People were stunned by the teachers who hopped onto a viral dance challenge that took the internet by storm.

Online users were in stitches after a principal was pranked by teachers in a TikTok video that became a viral hit.

A teacher fell for his students' prank, who planned a fake fight for him when they wanted to surprise him for his birthday.

Online users were raving about a teacher who showed people that she does more than just educate.

Source: Briefly News