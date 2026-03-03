A woman posted a TikTok video showing people how hard she works

The young lady let online viewers see how she manages to make ends meet

Online users were motivated by the woman juggling multiple income streams

In a TikTok post, a woman gave people a close look at her life. The small business owner let viewers know how much she has to do just to survive.

A lady showed that she works multiple jobs. Image: @zi.nhleee.m

Source: TikTok

The lady posted snippets of how much work she has to do to make ends meet on 2 March 2026. She impressed people with her work ethic.

In a TikTok video, a woman @zi.nhleee.m showed people that she works very hard. She performed all the jobs she does, from retail to running her small businesses. Theyoung lady works as a cashier and also runs a kota business on the side. She also sells wigs on TikTok. Watch the video below:

South Africa applauds hard-working lady

Many online users were impressed by the young woman who showed people that she was doing the most to make a living. Viewers raved about her determination to make her own money. Read people's comments below:

People were moved by the hardworking young woman. Image: Cottonbro studio / Pexels

Source: UGC

Faithndlovukazi applauded the woman:

"Well done, mama you're the best. Me and you we the same...🥰🥰🥰🥰I work sell kotas muffins perfumes. It's not easy, but with god it is possible.🥰 May god bless you with more customers, baby girl🥰🎉🎊🎉"

I am a child of God gushed over the lady:

"It may take 10 years or less than that, but don’t give up and never give up on your hustling, noma ukhathala uphushe asazi i-Win inini koba 1 day or a month kushintshe impilo❤️"

maGalela wrote:

"May GOD bless your hard work and answer all your prayers for He is a loving GOD to all of us.❤️"

Njabs added:

"I found people like me. It’s nice watching someone do it other than yourself. It's as if I’m watching me, Kodwa it’s you. Let’s push and through growth we will pay ourselves and say it was all worth it. More customers sisi."

Mzalaz added:

"Life doesn't reward wishes and intention. lt responds to movements, even small steps❤️"

KD wrote:

"Wow I'm impressed, dear, keep it up🔥💯...no one will do it for you unless you do it your self 🙏"

Tshepo Tsotetsi wa Phale added:

"Sifuna abosisi abanje thina, not indoda must. Proud of you ngwaneso♥️"

thandy wished the best for the woman:

"10 years later, she’s the most Successful young rich woman 👌🥰"

africanism commented@

"Kind of girlfriend I need 🥺🥺and a kind of girlfriend that's deserving of a girlfriend allowance 🥺🥰"

