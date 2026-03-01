Woman's Son Makes Effort to Save Money for Car in TikTok Video
- A little boy became a viral sensation after showing people that he was thinking about his family's finances
- The kid showed people that he was determined to help his mother make a major purchase
- The video of the boy went viral as people thought his concern over his family's financial standing was cute
Ali little boy gained attention on TikTok in a video shared on 5 February 2026. He made people laugh after getting involved in his family's finances.
The little boy made it clear that he wanted his family to make big money moves He impressed adults on TikTok when told his mother that he was thinking about the future.
In a TikTok video by @lure_1953 a little boy showed people that he was willing to do anything to help his family purchase a new car. The kid diluted juice because he didn't want to waste. He said wasting means they will not be able to buy a new car. He insisted they have juice with more water so that they reach their financial goals. Watch the video below:
South Africa amused by boy
Many thought the video of the kid was hilarious. People related to the boy and his attempt to help the family get a new car. Read the comments below:
Thoz 💕 said:
"I need to save this as a sound to remind myself every time I'm in a mall. 'If we waste, we waste money for a car' 😫"
Noluthando Tdoz Mkhaba Tea💚 gushed:
"Yhooo mhan andisamthandi🥰🥰 mama save and buy car hle😁😁😁 my son want me to buy Omoda😂😂"
H.E.R shared:
"Can we swap sons , mine thinks money grows on trees, and it doesn't help cause he's so polite and deceiving, people melt even strangers they just buy him what he asks for , mna I want to save."
Real exclaimed:
"Awww he is so smart for his age, may you be blessed with a car sooner than you expect🥰"
Malenda Ndungane said:
"My son is always speaking a car into existence. He’s tired of requesting ngathi he’s the one paying bandla 😭"
justmpumi said:
"At this point sis we will help you save to buy that car 😂😂😂I love his thinking and he’s tired for real .uthi POA."
GoitsimangN could relate to the mom:
"Who is teaching them about savings , my son yesterday said we should save money he needs a school bag with wheels and it's R1000 something 😳"
ZaniDludla commented:
"Sisi if you don't save that money sizokshaya thina!!! Love his mentality ."❤
mmadiramathete cheered:
"Real man who understands the value of money. proud of you big man."
