A woman posted a TikTok video showing others that she has a side hustle, which she pursues after work

The lady works hard, hitting the streets to supplement her income

The career woman showed off the unique product that she is a vendor of

A woman posted a video showing the effort she put into making her own money. In addition to a job, the lady also goes out to hustle.

The lady inspired others with her hard work to increase her income. The clip posted on 21 February 2026 highlighted how much it takes for the woman to make ends meet.

In a post on TikTok, a woman, @oksalayo_syajola, was at a taxi rank pushing her business. The lady was sending unique water bottles that can be squeezed smaller. The entrepreneur said that they are perfect for both boys and girls, and she demonstrated how they save space. Watch the video of the woman hustling below:

South Africa applauds woman's business

Many thought that the lady was admirable for trying to make money outside of work. People were impressed by her dedication to her side hustle. Read the comments below:

DaSilva❤️Cumbe applauded the woman for running a business:

"We hustle my sister. May God continue to bless your hustle ❤️"

something spicySA shared their experience with a similar hustle to the woman:

"Loool I once went out selling amakhekhe e rank ngithi sanibona bavele bathula bangibuka 😳 but I continued with my presentation i was so scared, luckily people who knew me bought everything, but akulula shame."

Mihlali was eager to make a purchase:

"Oh baby I wanna get that for my son husband, and I ,hlezi baphulana neygubhu."

ntsimbiengagobeki102 joked about the water bottle:

"Azosishaya amaphoyisa bathi igrenade😂 great stuff sistass keep it up."

Mcebo Mceks also commented on the water bottles' shape:

"😅I thought uthengisa ama grenade."

M e s u l i e was happy with the price point:

"Eish i thought uthi it's R250 kanti u actually saying 250ml🤦 si'Order kanjani I'm at Tembisa."

@Luvo10 advised the woman on her business:

"Make it with soccer teams trust me, they will sell fast …pirates and Kaizer Chiefs for example."

Mjay recommended others to support the business:

"When you see her do buy☺️they dont leak and rubbery no worry ka breakage."

_ntlatleng wanted to see the water bottle in use:

"Fill it with water and show us it can stand on its own when full."

B.Khanyile admired the woman openly selling her products:

"Social anxiety had you, but you soldiered on! 🥺Proud of you mama."

