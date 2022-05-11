Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula has shaken the entertainment industry with the hot gossip he keeps dropping

The Twitter account, which is growing like a wildfire, has had peeps glued to their phones as they wait for more gossip on their celebs

Khawula has dropped files on stars such as Black Motion, Pearl Modiadie, Mihlali Ndamase and recently, Minnie Dlamini's cheating allegations

No celebrity is safe when it comes to controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The Twitter account has become popular among Mzansi's social media users for sharing confidential information about celebrities.

Khawula has received tons of praise from social media users who are also hungry for the hot tea he keeps serving. As we all know, everyone, including celebrities, has skeletons in their closets, and Musa has made it his mission to bring them to light.

The blogger has released information on stars such as DJ Sbu, Mihlali Ndamase, Pearl Modiadie and Somizi Mhlongo, and he recently set the streets on fire with Minnie Dlamini's cheating allegations.

Social media has been abuzz, with peeps showing love for Khawula, who they described as their own TMZ.

@ThatVendaGirl wrote:

"Musa Khawula is our very own Gossip Girl... but for celebrities, samthand."

@Manqoba_Mbuli replied:

"Right now, someone is calling their lawyer to see if there isn't anything she can do about Musa Khawula."

@Siphiwe38695944 said:

"Musa Khawula is the new wave. He got celebrities and politicians walking on eggshells. Damn, even Cyril is not safe outchea."

MacG receives support for his stance on ‘IT’ girls after Minnie Dlamini’s cheating allegations: “He was right”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that social media has been buzzing following allegations that Minnie Dlamini cheated on her husband of four years. According to controversial blogger Musa Khawula, Quinton Jones filed for divorce after finding out that his celebrity wife was seeing someone.

Peeps took to social media to retrieve a clip where MacG advised men against marrying these so-called 'IT' girls. In the clip, the famous podcaster said men shouldn't expect the slay queens to be wife material as they are always after money and flashy lives.

