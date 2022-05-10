Minnie Dlamini charted social media trends following reports that her husband Quinton Jones filed for divorce because she cheated

Following the news, social media users retrieved a clip where MacG shared thoughts on men getting married to 'IT' girls during an episode of Podcast and Chill

In the clip, the controversial podcaster said no man in his rights mind would get married to an 'IT' girl as they are always after money

Social media has been buzzing following allegations that Minnie Dlamini cheated on her husband of four years. According to controversial blogger Musa Khawula, Quinton Jones filed for divorce after finding out that his celebrity wife was seeing someone.

MacG is trending on Twitter following reports that Minnie Dlamini cheated on her husband. Image: @minniedlamini and @macgunleashed

Peeps took to social media to retrieve a clip where MacG advised men against marrying these so called 'IT' girls. In the clip, the famous podcaster said men shouldn't expect the slay queens to be wife material as they are always after money and the flashy lives. He said:

"No one in their right minds would ever marry an 'IT' girl. They will do whatever it takes to secure the bag. You can't wife them, just hit and run."

Many started showing support for the Podcast and Chill presenter saying he said the truth. MacG trended as peeps shared their thoughts.

@ntataprinces commented:

"Minnie Dlamini fell into MacG's hands.. He canmot wait for the next podcast."

@Muhle268832151 said:

"What did MacG say about it girls again?"

@mtn_82 added:

"MacG once said u cannot cuff an IT girl cos when there’s a bigger bag, she’s gonna move."

