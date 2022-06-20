Popular television presenter and medical doctor Musa Mthobeni hilariously revealed that he is ready to become a full-time husband after working for two decades

The star posted a picture carrying a teddy bear on his back, saying he was showing it to his wife Liesl Mthobeni to convince her

He then wrote a lengthy caption joking that he is ready to cook and clean for their children while the Former Miss SA provides for them

Dr Musa Mthobeni is ready to give up the stethoscopes for the brooms and pots. The television presenter recently posted a post that left his fans and followers howling with laughter.

Dr Musa Mthobeni leaves fans laughing after hilariously asking his wife if he can be a stay-at-home husband. Image: @drmusamthobeni

Source: Instagram

The star took to his Instagram page to make a hilariously plead with his beautiful wife, Liesl Mthobeni. He posted a mirror selfie of himself carrying a teddy bear and tried to convince her that he was ready to be a stay-at-home dad. He wrote:

"This picture serves to motivate her to work hard and thrive in her career so that I can live my best househusband life."

He did not end there; he went on to share that his decision was because he had been working for 20 years. He tried to convince Liesl that he was perfect for the job by listing all the duties he would be performing as a house hubby, reports TshisaLIVE. He added:

"I’m ready to pepa children. I’ll do it the old school way so that they grow up to be grounded, African children. I’m ready to buy a stroller and hire a photographer so they can take pictures of me crossing the street with your naughty little children.

"I’m ready to buy matching outfits so we can tag you in our TikTok videos whilst you’re on the grind."

Source: Briefly News