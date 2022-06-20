Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and soccer star, Itumeleng Khune celebrates his 35th birthday today on 20 June

His wife Sphelele Makhunga shared a sweet birthday post on Instagram featuring photos from one of their wedding ceremonies

She expressed how special her husband was to her and their children and Mzansi responded with well wishes

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune turns 35 years old today!

In honour of the special day, his beautiful wifey, Sphelele Makhunga took to social media to share a sweet birthday message along with photos from one of their wedding ceremonies.

Sphelele Makhunga sent a special birthday shout out to her hubby, Itu Khune on social media. Image: laaylaymak/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post caption reads:

“H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y HUBBY @itukhune32 ❤️

“Words are not enough to express how special you are to us (me and our little bears) but let me keep it short and sweet: thank you for being the best lover/ mpintshi, thank you for your warm heart. Know that we’ll always love and appreciate you my angel❤️.”

The hubby and father of two sweetly responded:

“Thank you very much MaTiisetso ❤️.”

South African social media users responded to the post with heartfelt messages for the soccer star.

Lihlewakhe reacted:

“Happy birthday to your hubby may God grant him all his heart desires an plz keep him under his wings until yall age gracefully together.”

dikela99 said:

“Happy birthday to the best of the best ✌️✌️.”

Lebozwezwe commented:

“Happy birthday sbari sami @itukhune32 to more life and blessings ❤️.”

coach_cedrick replied:

“Happy birthday Mzansi's number 1.”

Kingmelthebosslady responded:

“Happy birthday @itukhune32 nothing but blessings n more Grace.”

