The wife of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Itumelemg Khune posted a photo of herself channeling her inner Zulu girl

Sphelele Makhunga posted a photo on Instagram donned in a beautiful traditional inspired dress along with pieces to match

She exuded cultural glam and impressed Mzansi netizens flooded hr post with sweet comments and compliments

South African soccer star, Itumeleng Khune bagged himself a stunning wife!

The stunner Sphelele Makhunga recently posted a photo of herself donned in a beautiful traditional inspired dress along with pieces to match.

Sphelele Makhunga wowed Mzansi with her latest Instagram post in Zulu attire. Image: @laaylaymak/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Sphelele is seen dressed in a one-arm red dress with patterned material at the bottom as well as on the one sleeve. She also rocks a beaded bridal Zulu hat and stick.

Sphelele captioned the post:

“Intombi yaKwazulu.”

There is no doubt of the mother of 2’s beauty and judging by the comments Mzansi peeps seem to also agree. Check out the Instagram post and some of the reactions below:

Sbudangwale wrote:

“Looking absolutely fabulous as always Mrs Khune.”

tholakelesithole72 reacted:

"Your dress Jehova ."

thandiwe5036 commented:

“Khune won a trophy ❤️.”

Mamntwanah responded:

“Dadewethu ❤️.”

ntswaki_bvuma reacted:

“Coming for that dress because wow.”

Sphelelemak said:

“Yhooo .”

kefilwe_confidence_khune commented:

“Nank’ Umakoti ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

dalu_musa_ shared:

“Wagqoka waphelela Mrs Khune.”

hlengi_golden responded:

“Phuma langa sikothe.”

