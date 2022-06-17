A video of Mpho Wa Badimo being surprised with flowers, a note and a cake while in a vehicle with loved ones has come out

The Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 winner is seen overcome with emotion as she accepts the gifts and inquires about the surprise

South African netizens were left in awe at the thoughtful gesture and responded with sweet comments

Winner of Big Brother Mzansi Season 3, Mpho Wa Badimo, had South African social media users fighting back tears after sharing a video of how her bae, Season 3 finalist Themba Broly, surprised her with unexpected spoils.

Mpho Wa Badimo was overcome with emotion as she accepted the goods from her bae, Themba. Image: @MPHOWABADIMO22/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Mpho posted a video of the moment on Twitter which shows her in a vehicle and overcome with emotion as someone identified as Karabo hands her a bouquet of pink roses, a note and a cake on behalf of her man.

She giggles as she reads the note and inquires about the cute gesture. Mpho captioned the :

“@ThembaBroly But babe❤️❤️❤️ and skweeeeza @TeekayGoldfish you knew ❤️”

Netizens’ hearts were left pumping custard as they reacted with sweet messages in response to the adorable surprise.

Check out the video and some of the comments below:

@Nokulun48351725 responded:

“I have watched this a thousand times but still I find myself smiling like a fool ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you guys make me believe in love again.”

@Xolz_G wrote:

“I actually remember in the house when she said she's never been bought things by a boyfriend. Themba & Gash1 laughed out of disbelief loooooool but I guess my baby took down a mental note and this is the first of many more. Well done #ThembaBroly, I expected nothing less from you.”

@JJthegreat007 reacted:

“Omg !! It’s the little things!! This is so cute !! Chai!”

@AkonahoNet commented:

“As long as you are happy and smiling my love, love to see it ❤️.”

@jazz_themba responded:

“ I like when brothers keep throwing random stuff like this to appreciate their partners .”

Lady causes a stir as she shows off exam care pack loaded with treats and alcohol

In another story, Briefly News reported that one lucky babe took to social media to show off what a special delivery she was gifted recently to help her get through the stressful exam period.

The pressure to perform and meet your expectations, as well as those of your loved one, can leave one overcome by stress and anxiety.

To relieve this, Twitter user @ali_zwaaa was treated to a box filled with all sorts of goodies to see her through the nail-biting academic pressure. She shared images of the package which had sweets, snacks, fruit, bottled water as well as several bottles of alcohol, namely; Azul, Moet, and Hennessey. She also received a bouquet of red roses and a good luck card on the side.

