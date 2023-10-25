Durban has reportedly withdrawn from hosting the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs)

Siboniso Duma, the KZN MEC for Tourism and Economic Development, canned the show after an outcry from the public

Furthermore, President Cyril Ramaphosa has halted the R28 million planned to be spent on the ceremony by the province

ActionSA's Provincial Chair, Zwakwele Mncwango, welcomed the cancellation of the funding after the party's motion

KZN's Tourism MEC Siboniso Duma had cancelled the SAMA29 from being hosted in Durban. Images: @kzngov/Twitter, @southafrica/Twitter, Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The much anticipated 29th South African Music Awards planned to be hosted in Durban have been canned by MEC Siboniso Duma.

This follows after circulating reports that R28 million to fund the awards would have been taken from provincial government coffers. The budget was previously rectified by a SAMA press release shared with Briefly News.

Siboniso Duma withdraws Durban from hosting SAMA29

IOL indicated that KZN's MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Siboniso Duma, decided to cancel the hosting of the awards after a public outcry about the R28 million.

In another statement shared with Briefly News, Duma denied the figure and said:

"I have advised the department to stop the hosting of the South African Music Awards this year.

"Funding of the SAMA awards was above board, transparent and free of any irregularities. Unfortunately, in the process of ensuring transparency, official and public available documents have been weaponised against the department to scandalise this national event."

President Cyril Ramaphosa halts R20 million from being spent

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to ActionSA KZN's query, questioning the provincial department's plans to splurge R28 million on a music awards ceremony by stopping the funds from being released.

The South African reported that the president's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said a call was made to Duma by Ramaphosa cautioning him against hosting the controversial ceremony:

“In MEC’s report to premiers, the president does not get involved in the day-to-day running of provincial departments. However, the president did advise MEC Duma against such spending in the interest of maintaining fiscal discipline."

ActionSA welcomes the cancellation of the R20M funding

In a video shared with Briefly News, the provincial chairperson of the ActionSA, Zwakele Mncwango the people of the province for applying pressure, and said the party will continue being a watchdog for KZN:

"As ActionSA, we want to thank MEC Duma for finally cancelling the funding for SAMAs.

"While we do support SAMAs hosted by this province, as we said from the beginning, we will never accept such wasteful expenditure. There was no way we could accept the expenditure of R20 million to be spent on a one-day event.

"It's for that reason we're also waiting for the municipality to make also make a pronouncement that they will never spend millions on SAMAs."

KZN eyes R350M profit and job creation from SAMA29

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the province expected to receive R350 million in returns from hosting the prestigious award ceremony.

KZN was expecting to host around 4,000 tourists who were going to be hosted by local municipalities and create job opportunities.

