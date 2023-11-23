The late AKA's best friend Sim Dope was spotted at a Porsche dealership with his good friend Phillip Maseko

Phillip shared a series of Instagram stories on his private account of him and Sim Dope at the dealership

It is said that Phillip was going to pick up his new luxury car, and Sim Dope accompanied him

Sim Dope and Phillip Maseko were spotted at a Porsche dealership. Image: @TheSAnews

AKA's associate and beast friend, Sim Dope, was recently spotted with his close friend and businessman Phillip Maseko.

Sim Dope and Phillip at a Porsche dealership

Sim Dope is one of the luckiest who was born in fortune. The late slain rapper's fans wowed peeps earlier this year with his extravagant mansion. Recently, Phillip shared several Instagram stories on his private account of him and Simphiwe Gumede at a specific Porsche dealership.

It is reported that the son of the IT tycoon was accompanying Maseko, who was going to pick up his luxurious car at the dealership on Wednesday, 22 November 2023.

According to the South African, the pair were also seen at a restaurant with their other few friends relaxing and having a few drinks.

