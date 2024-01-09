There is a new show about male exotic dancers on Showmax called Chocolate Kings, slated to premiere in February 2024

Mzansi is not excited to watch the raunchy show, as some argue there is no creativity in the entertainment industry

Netizens also expect the show to be a spin-off of the chaotic reality series This Body Works For Me

The Showmax series 'Chocolate Kings' will premiere in February. Image: Showmax

Source: Twitter

Mzansi is getting yet another reality show focused on adult content. Showmax will be airing a raunchy show called Chocolate Kings, which will premiere in February.

New reality show on male dancers

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported on the new show centred around male exotic dancers. Chocolate Kings will air on the local streaming platform Showmax.

"Male dancers score a reality show. A new show is coming to Showmax called Chocolate Kings, about male exotic dancers. That’s all I gotta say on that. It premieres in February 2024."

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

SA left scratching their heads

Mzansi is not exactly jumping for joy over the news of the explicit show. Some people have pointed out how the local entertainment industry is lacking creativity.

Netizens are also expecting the show to be a spin-off of the chaotic reality series This Body Works For Me.

@Puseletso__M said:

"@ShowmaxOnline, please hire writers and give us a sitcom, we're tired of reality TV."

@Jabu_Macdonald laughed:

"So this is basically This Body Works For Me but for males."

@MediamagnetHQ said:

"I need to have a word with the head of strategy at Showmax."

@DonaldQuadratic said:

"SA television has gone to the dogs! From bo rekere..to my body works for me..and now this...haaai."

@AmuMabasa2 exclaimed:

"Showmax is really the Zeus Network of South Africa. Somebody up there who signs off on shows, probably has a Subscription to it."

@__Fezi said:

"I am tired of such content. The year has just started."

RHOD to make a return

In a previous report from Briefly News, A new The Real Housewives Of Durban season will air this year, and viewers are excited.

Reports suggest that a new housewife is coming to the show, and Mzansi is already playing the guessing game.

A blogger hinted that the new lady is a well-known actress who starred in Generations: The Legacy.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News