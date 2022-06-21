Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence will soon be family when their children, Jasmine Lawrence and Eric Murphy, bring them together

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are both famous comedians, and the public loves how their names will be joined as family thanks to their children, Jasmine Lawrence and Eric Murphy

Jasmine and Erik are set to take things to the next level and their legend parents, Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence, have jokes of course

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence both have children, a son and a daughter. Jasmine Lawrence and Eric Murphy are set to marry in a delightful coincidence.

Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy are going to be family when their son and daughter, Jasmine and Eric, get married. Image: Instagram/@jasmine_lawrence/@ericmurphy777

Eric Murphy and Jasmine Lawrence's union will mean that two legend comedy families will be united as one.

Martin Lawrence had jokes about his daughter marrying Eddie Murphy's son

According to The South African, Martin Lawrence had a few laughs for Jimmy Kimmel when he went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and joked that he would try his best to get Eddie Murphy to cover the wedding. Martin Lawrence said neither he nor Eddie Murphy had anything to do with their children's union.

Fans love Jasmine Lawrence and Eric Murphy together

Jasmine Lawrence and Eric Murphy went public with their relationship in 2021, and fans of their legend fathers were ecstatic about their romance.

@arringtonlucinda6 commented:

"Beautiful couple ❤️Nice!"

@theegullatte7 commented:

"Awesome! Now I love this kinda love between two! Eddie and Martin will be father-in-laws!"

@wayanikas wrote:

"Yaaas I just found out! I think this is historically genius. I love for reasons like this I never even thought about this beautiful combo of love, it is written. God bless."

@loftydixon commented:

"I am so glad to see this union. Royalty with royalty. That wedding will be in the Hollywood history books and I am glad it is their children."

@only1hakeem wrote:

"Martin's daughter and Eddie Murphy's son... that’s LIFE!"

