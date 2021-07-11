Eddie Murphy’s Son Eric Rumoured to Be Dating Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Jasmin

Eric and Jasmin were spotted by eagle-eyed fans as they shared their love on social media

The lad had expressed his love for the young lady with photos of them together a couple of weeks back

As Eric celebrated his birthday on Sunday, Jasmin shared a beautiful message to celebrate her man, which confirmed the reports

The son and daughter of renowned American movie stars have sparked relationship rumours online.

Martin Lawrence with his daughter Jasmin and Eddie Murphy with his son Eric, Photo: jasmin_lawrence and ericmurphy777.

Source: Instagram

Eddie Murphy’s son Eric and Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin have been an item for a while now and finally, let the world know about their relationship.

Eagle-eyed fans discovered that the two have been sharing their love on Instagram, with Eric Murphy being the first to reveal about their affair.

Eric prophesies his love

About two weeks ago, Eric shared a lovely snap on his Instagram of him and Jasmin in a selfie with bright smiles as they enjoyed each others company.

In his caption, he noted he was head over heels with Jasmin, even calling her his better half.

"Head over heels in love with you @jasmin_lawrence #myotherhalf #equallyyoked #iloveyou," he wrote.

Jasmin celebrates Eric's birthday

On Sunday, July 11, Jasmin shared lovey-dovey snaps of her and Eric showing off their cute love as she celebrated her lover's birthday.

She said she is blessed to have him in her life and prayed for more blessings.

"Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side. Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!," She said.

Many of their fans also celebrated them while noting how good they look together.

