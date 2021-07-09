Hot Couple Alert: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Spotted Heading to New York Studio

Songstress Rihanna and her bae A$AP Rocky were seen together again in New York, this time heading to a recording studio

The celebrity couple were cruising around the city in A$AP's luxurious whip before they headed to a recording venue

It is reported that A$AP is working on his new album and was recently seen in studio with talented hip-hop beatmaker Metro Boomin

Celebrity couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have made international headlines again after being spotted together. The popular singer and rapper were spotted cruising around New York in the latter's luxurious Rolls Royce Cullinan before they reportedly headed to a recording studio in the city.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted heading to a New York recording studio. Image: @badgirlriri, ASAP Rocky/Facebook

HotNewHipHop reports that a few days ago, A$AP Rocky was seen in studio with popular hip-hop producer Metro Boomin. He is reportedly working on a new album, All $miles.

It is not clear yet whether Riri is featured in the upcoming album by her bae. A few tweeps took to the publications comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on the news of the couple. Check out some of their comments below:

@DrVizzuals commented:

"I like them. I like them together. I hope it lasts."

@globalhiphopday wrote:

"Kinda boring now! We get it."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky go out on a date night in NYC

In related news, Briefly News reported that Rihanna and her boo A$AP Rocky are going strong. The couple recently went out on a date in New York City and were all loved-up on each other. They were spotted out looking cosy as ever and the fans loved to see them together.

The A-list duo continued their lovefest into the early hours of Sunday morning, when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand in the lower east side of NYC after a night out— and, before long, body-in-arms due to A$AP swooping her up, according to a report by TMZ.

According to Cosmopolitan, Riri hasn't commented about her romance with A$AP Rocky but she did make a big move recently to show she's all in with him. Fans noted that Ri covered up the shark tattoo on her left ankle that she received with Drake when they were dating and replaced it with a crown after photos of her and A$AP's date went viral.

