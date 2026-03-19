A Grade 12 learner from Reddam House Helderfontein has been nominated for one of South Africa’s most respected theatre honours

Gcobolwethu Dlova played a bold and complex character in Radio City, earning praise for her strength and emotional depth on stage

The school is now preparing to stage Edena!, an original African reimagining of The Wizard of Oz, from 18 to 21 March

A Johannesburg matric student has officially put her school on the national theatre map.

Gcobolwethu Dlova will be at the awards ceremony in Pretoria on 23 March 2026. Images: Supplied

Source: UGC

Gcobolwethu Dlova, a Grade 12 learner at Reddam House Helderfontein, earned a Naledi Theatre Award nomination. The nod is for her performance in the school’s 2025 production, Radio City. The ceremony takes place on 23 March 2026 at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria.

Dlova is nominated in the Best Performance by a Student in a Student Theatre Production category. The nomination places her among the most promising young performers in the country right now. The Naledi Theatre Awards are one of South Africa’s most respected theatre events, now in their 21st year.

A stage that feels like home

When Dlova heard her name called out among the nominees, the tears came first. The words followed much later, once the shock had started to settle in for her.

In a communication shared exclusively with Briefly News, Dlova said that she “was completely shocked” by the nomination.

“When I heard my name, an overwhelming sense of surprise washed over me and the tears instantly started flowing.”

For Dlova, stepping on stage has never really been about applause or recognition from others. It runs much deeper than that, and it touches something that no other experience in her life can reach.

“Being on stage brings out a certain part of me that nothing else can,” she said. “Every time I step on stage, I’m reminded that, in that moment, I’m exactly where I’m meant to be.”

In Radio City, Dlova took on the role of Skye, a bold character with a lot to say. Skye navigates heavy themes of oppression, rebellion and identity throughout the production. The role demanded a real vocal range and a certain level of emotion.

A performance built on strength

Sanele Sibiya, Head of Culture and Head of Dramatic Arts at Reddam House Helderfontein, was not surprised by the nomination.

Gcobolwethu Dlova doing a performance. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

“It is a huge milestone for any student to be nominated for an award of this level,” Sibiya said. “Gcobolwethu delivered a performance that combined strength with vulnerability, and she demonstrated a level of professionalism that many young performers aspire to.”

“Do not perform for validation but perform because you have something to say. That is the foundation of everything we do. We are not chasing perfection; we are building confident, independent performers who understand their voice and their craft.”

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South African musician Lamiez Holworthy was honoured with a top award for her immense contribution to the arts.

Source: Briefly News