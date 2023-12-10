Kendrick Lamar performed at Hey Neighbor in South Africa, and he made quite an impression

The American rapper was headlining day two of the Hey Neighbour Festival on 9 December 2023, and he nailed it

Many people shared their experience watching Kendrick Lamar and rising star Tyla, which had fans online feeling envious

Kendrick Lamar was a hot topic in South Africa after performing in Pretoria. Fans were treated to a live performance from the To Pimp a Butterfly rapper.

Kendrick Lamar put on a show at Hey Neighbour, and the rapper blew people away. Image: Edwin Remsberg / Jason Koerner

Online users shared thoughts about Kendrick Lamar's stage presence. Hey Neighbour concertgoers posted snippets of this live performance and Water artist Tyla.

Kendrick Lamar rocks South Africa at Hey Neighbour

Social media was awash with videos of performing in South Africa. Fans could not get over the rapper's epic return to South Africa since 2014.

Watch the video:

Kendrick Lamar gets raving reviews

Many people shared their experiences after seeing Kendrick live. Many complimented the rapper's choices of songs to perform.

@kay_mahapa said:

"Kendrick really remixed his DNA lyrics and said 'I got RSA inside my DNA.'"

@_ShaunKeyz wrote:

"I’m glad Kendrick performed all the songs I wanted him to perform yesterday. Love, Loyalty, Alright, DNA, Swimming Pool, B*** don’t kill my vibe, Money Trees and Rich Spirit. "

@JohnnyMalepa commented:

"Kendrick Lamar delivered one of the greatest live performances that I have seen. 1 hour of some of his greatest records, ticked every box from the sound, and visuals to choreography."

@fraudfemme said:

"I love when international artists give us as much effort as they would in first world countries — Kendrick ate that."

Tyla makes waves at Hey Neighbour Festival

Another stand-out performance was South African Tyla. The rising star performed at Hey Neighbour, and also got great reviews for her show on day one.

