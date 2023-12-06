Thandiswa Mazwai recently gave her supporters an unforgettable show

The Bongo Maffin member had fans screaming their lungs out in a video of her performance

Mzansi showed love to King Tha and showered her with praise for her outstanding vocal prowess

Mzansi showed love to Thandiswa Mazwai after watching her amazing performance video. Images: thandiswamazwai



One thing about Thandiswa Mazwai? She will give a show like her life depends on it. The Ingoma hitmaker was captured on video giving an outstanding performance while showing off her impressive vocal abilities. Fans at the show and online praised King Tha, saying her performances are otherworldly.

Thandiswa Mazwai gives amazing performance

The festive season is upon us, which means more and more people will get to witness the amazing Thandiswa Mazwai perform live.

With a career spanning over two decades, the Bongo Maffin lead vocalist is known to give an unforgettable show and leave fans begging for more. Her recent performance was no different; she showed off her vocal range and had fans screaming.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user _The_Beloved_, the netizen recorded King Tha in her element:

"We do not talk enough about Thandiswa Mazwai."

Mzansi shows love to Thandiswa Mazwai

Netizens had nothing but good things to say about King Tha and sang her praises over her amazing voice and performances.

Previously, the singer sparked outrage over the government after mentioning that most of her family is unemployed.

Enhle_Skhosana praised Thandiswa:

"Her opening this show with Ibokwe when she’s a GOAT herself!"

MotaungOagile reminisced:

"Went to see her at State Theater last year!!! King Tha is thee energy, a living legend, getting goosebumps from time to time. Yoh!"

TheeNayomi said:

"Oh bawo, I want to see her live SO bad!"

Kea_Actually wrote:

"Need to see her live again, one live performance experience will have you listening to her entire discography for a whole year."

jaybadza47 posted

"Her concerts are a spiritual experience."

Thandiswa Mazwai calls out her sister

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Thandiswa Mazwai hilariously calling her sister, Ntsiki, out for lying about not having an English name:

"Lies! Your English name is Gwendolyn. I’m the only one without an English name, Thandiswa Nyameka Mazwai."

Ntsiki recently announced that she's turning over a new leaf and ditching the controversial takes with a personality makeover.

