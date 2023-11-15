Outspoken poet and podcaster Ntsiki Mazwai is reintroducing herself as a responsible media person

She said she got a personality makeover in three videos to help promote her spiritual Moya podcast

The singer said we should expect to see some changes and maturity in her social presence as she is going to limit her time and opinion

Ntsiki Mazwai has unveiled a new digital personality to accommodate her 'Moya' podcast. Images: @missntsikimazwai

Source: Instagram

Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai told Mzansi that she is getting a personality makeover, and netizens should expect a new version of her as she's now the face of the spiritual Moya podcast.

Ntsiki Mazwai to tone down her personality for Moya podcast

Ntsiki said Mzansi should expect to see changes in her behaviour as she was growing up and tone down her loud personality to benefit her spiritual podcast, saying she would limit her digital presence.

This is how she captioned her video:

"Good Morning... Some housekeeping."

Check out her video thread below:

Tweeps welcome Ntsiki Mazwai's personality makeover

Online observers were proud of the offensive digital activist who's known for spicy opinions on every trending issue on Twitter. They welcomed her announcement, wishing her the best on her new journey:

@skotenyxxl joked:

"This is the official transition from Ntsiki to Gwen! All the best."

@Riggas007 said:

"The TL was too quiet missed you sis."

@LollyMkunqwana wished:

"I wish you all the success that you deserve."

@poltergeist8319 joked:

"They got her, I'm kidding. Yes to growth and evolution. We're rooting for you."

@Sthembiso_RSA was wondering:

"I was wondering what had happened to your fiery engagement, kanti a change has come. Well done and we'll be following you on there as well."

@EdwardEdwardd2 said:

"All the best mntase."

@chabasD confessed:

"I like the new Ntsiki and the branding. Do us proud sista."

@thapzmoeletsi commended:

"Wise move, we appreciate you and we are also growing with you."

