Top South African media personality Lootlove visited neighbouring Zimbabwe for the first time and has nothing but great things to say

The star took to her Instagram page to fill her fan and followers in on the adventurous vacation

She said she experienced tasty dishes at posh eat-outs, visited the majestic Victoria Falls and even had helicopter rides

Lootlove has revealed that she had an ultimate experience when she visited Zimbabwe for the first time. The media personality had fans glued to their phones as she filled them in on her vacation.

Lootlove recently shared details of her fun-filled trip to Zimbabwe. Image: @lootlove2.

Source: Instagram

The radio presenter revealed that her trip was full of fun adventures from helicopter rides, fine dinning, meeting new people and visiting the mighty Victoria Falls.

According to TimesLIVE, Lootlove kicked off her trip with a succulent meal at the 3 Monkeys restaurant. The star revealed that she later drove to the Victoria Falls where she had a blast. Drom helicopter rides, fancy meals to many other activities. She wrote:

"My first time in Zim this weekend was nothing short of magical! What an experience! It started off with @thepichani!!! What a vibe, I met so amazing amazing creatives and all ‘round amazing beings! @gilmoretee and Charlotte, you outdid yourself! Thank you for having me! It doesn’t end there though, the team really put together an amazing experience for us!"

Boity Thulo sets Instagram on fire with sizzling snaps in hot pink dress at the Basadi In Music Awards

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Boity Thulo left Mzansi social media users salivating with her sizzling look at the Basadi In Music Awards.

The Bakae rapper flaunted her hourglass figure in a hot pink elegant dress. She also channeled Cardi B's 2019 Met Gala look with the lengthy trail attached to the elegant dress.

Not only did she ooze elegance, but the rapper also served face with her simple and warm makeup. A close-up snap shared to her Instagram page showed Boity Thulo's perfect face beat with matching eye shadows. The reality TV star shared the snaps on her page

