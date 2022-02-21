The South African Music Awards have broken a record for the upcoming 28th edition of Mzansi's biggest night in music

This year, the awards have managed to accumulate a whopping total of 1 395 entries, making this a groundbreaking first

One category that holds the most amount of entries is Best Collaboration, which will surely be one to look out for on the night

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The 28th edition of the South African Music Awards has made history. The awards have broken their record for the highest number of entries. One category seems to have attracted more entries than the rest but one thing that's certain is that this year is going to be super competitive.

SAMAs 28 breaks the record for the highest number of entries. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This year's SAMA awards are definitely going to be one to look out for. The vetting committee has a tough job ahead of them as they prepare to go through 1 395 entries, to find the official group of nominees.

TimesLIVE reports that the Best Collaboration category has attracted the most amount of entries. The competitive group has a total of 180 submissions. This is closely followed by the Best Hip Hop category with 179 entries.

The numbers are quite impressive compared to previous years. Sunday World reports that the CEO of the Recording Industry of South Africa is feeling rather pleased with the growing numbers. Nhlanhla Sibisi said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“I’m proud that we managed to build on last year’s gains, and the upward trajectory continues. Congratulations to all who were involved in running a slick campaign to attract this record number of entries. I wish all the entrants the best of luck."

Briefly News spoke to Thando Nyameni, the supervisory committee member at the South African Music Awards, who had this to say:

"Receiving 1,395 submissions is a true milestone and an indication that the South African music industry has grown tremendously and continues to grow. Personally, I am excited to see this happen and here's to SAMA28... Can't wait to see the outcome and good luck to all those who entered."

SAMAs 28 breaks the record number of entries. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi celebrates SAMA 2021’s winners, Nasty C bags Best Hip Hop album award

After the 27th edition of the biggest music award show in Mzansi, Briefly News reported that talented musicians were recognised at this year's South African Music Awards (SAMA).

Social media users took to the internet to react and congratulate the winners of this year's awards.

Nasty C bagged the Best Hip Hop Album award and Lindelani Mkhize was recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Source: Briefly News