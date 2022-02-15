The Oscars have announced an exciting new change to their award categories that will be implemented in next month's award show

The new category is the Fan Favourite and will give audiences the chance to vote for their favourite films from the past year

The academy awards have introduced this new category as an attempt to raise Oscar audiences to what they used to be

The Oscars have decided to finally include the people. Next month's award ceremony will include a brand new category that will be completely decided by the fans. The Oscar's have done this as an attempt to make the viewers feel more involved.

The Oscars have made the decision to involve the audience. An exciting announcement was made that will add a new award category for a movie that really touched the hearts of viewers.

eNCA reports that the 94th Academy Awards will be rolling with the spanking new Fan Favourite category. The organisers have made the decision to allow viewers to vote for their favourite film via Twitter.

The announcement came after audiences complained that Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time To Die were not included in the list of nominees, despite being incredible productions.

The exciting news does not end there. According to The Hollywood Reporter, three lucky Twitter users who cast their vote for the fan favourite film will stand a chance to an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles and present a category at the 2023 Oscar awards.

