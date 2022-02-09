Denzel Washington's place as the most nominated black performer in history has just been extended by a 10th Oscar nomination

The world-renowned actor has been nominated for his leading role as Macbeth in the 2021 film The Tragedy of Macbeth

This is not the first time that Washington has made an Oscar record, the first being for his role as Alonso Harris in Training Day

Denzel Washington has earned a monumental 10th Oscar nomination. The Academy award nod is for his role in The Tragedy of Macbeth and has helped the actor maintain his position as the top nominated black performer.

The 2022 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday and Denzel Washington stands in the running for another golden statue for his role as Macbeth. The news of the nominations has further affirmed the actor's long-standing record as the most nominated black performer.

HuffPost reports that he is in the running for the Best Actor award. This is not Washington's first time in this category. Back in 2001, Denzel was nominated in the same category for his role as detective Alonso Morris in Training Day, making him the second black man to ever take it home.

Rolling Stone reports that this modern-day adaptation of Shakespeare's tragedy deviates from the original play while staying true to the essence of the story, the fall of a tragic hero. Joel Cohen's version of the screenwriter is streaming on Apple TV.

Denzel Washington named honorary sergeant by US army for building houses for soldiers

On the topic of the actor's achievements, Briefly News reported that Legendary movie star Denzel Washington has been named an honorary Sergeant Major by the US Army.

The Hollywood icon was given the title during the Annual Association of the U.S. Army conference on Monday, November 15, Task and Purpose reports. The actor was recognised for his work in association with the Fisher Foundation.

Denzel partnered with them to build houses at military medical centres so the loved ones of soldiers receiving treatment could be near them. While presenting the award to Denzel, Sergeant Major Michael Grinston said the movie star epitomised all the qualities they were looking for in this year honouree.

