Boity Thulo had some sad news on social media about a death in her family, and fans were there to support her

The media personality shared a video announcing that her grandfather was no longer alive and wrote moving words for him

Boity's sadness attracted a lot of attention as many South Africans commented their messages of condolences

Boity Thulo took to social media and opened up about her grandfather's death. The beloved South African celeb was met with much sympathy from loyal supporters.

Boity is a national treasure, and news about her grandfather's passing attracted attention from many peeps in Mzansi. The video of her grandfather was filled with loving comments from the public.

Boity Thulo grieves grandfather

ZAlebs reports that Boity Thulo shared the bad news about her grandfather's passing by uploading a video of him on Twitter. In the caption of the video, she expressed her sadness and wrote:

"My grandma’s best friend, my Papa has gone to sleep. Although far too soon and unexpected, May it be an eternal and peaceful rest."

Boity's post attracted the attention of her fans and a lot of South Africans. Many shared their heartfelt words of comfort with Boity during a difficult time.

@SpitchNzawumbi commented:

"Condolences to you and your family, my love. May Mkhulu’s soul transition well to the other side. Peace to you all."

@CdCgallery commented:

"Heartfelt condolences to you and your family."

@GailMosaka commented:

"I’m sorry for your loss mama."

@Nah_iPhingoshe commented:

"Askies B...may you and your family be comforted."

@PheladiPearl1 commented:

"Condolences to you and your family Boity death is a painful thing but always cherish those wonderful moments you shared instead of crying celebrate his life."

@Wc_Africa commented:

"Our heart goes to you."

@Nelisiw99090313

"May Papa rest peacefully so, our condolences to you and the family."

@Qandana1 commented:

"Condolences to you and your family...you’ve gained an angel."

