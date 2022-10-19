American singer Kenny Lattimore has revealed that he can't wait for his highly anticipated South African concert

The Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter is scheduled to serenade music lovers on 26 November

Local performers expected to take to the stage include Sentle Lehoko, TBose Mokwele, Sweet Mike, Wilson B Nkosi, and DJ Khalo

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

South African music lovers are counting down the days to Kenny Lattimore's one-night concert scheduled for next month.

Kenny Lattimore has taken to his Instagram page to share more details about his South African concert. Image: @kennylattimore.

Source: Instagram

The hitmaker announced on his page that he will perform in Mzansi, and fans can't keep calm. He wrote:

"Looking forward to getting up close and personal with all of my fans! South Africa, see you soon. November 26th."

According to TimesLIVE, the Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter will serenade concertgoers with hits like For You, Never Too Busy, Love Will Find A Way, When I Say I Do, If You Could See You Through My Eyes, All My Tomorrows, You Don't Have To Cry and more.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Reacting to the post shared on Lattimore's Instagram page, South Africans said they were waiting for him to come and perform. Some even started making special requests for the songs they wanted him to sing.

@mbalesizwe said:

"Sizobe silapho wena Kenny, can't wait."

@tsakanematthews wrote:

"Please perform Climb Mountain, this time"

@didimarupeng added:

"Yeahh we wait for good music from the legend ❤️ 26Nov loading... SA turn up."

@abitsheole commented:

"See you Kenny again, I'm getting VIP."

@tshidimots added:

"I’m so not missing out on this one."

Other performers to look forward to at the concert include, Sentle Lehoko, TBose Mokwele, Sweet Mike, Wilson B Nkosi, and DJ Khalo.

Ntando Duma shuts down rumours that she’s dating Musa Keys: “It’s unfortunately false”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that social media users have been snooping around and have concluded that actress and TV host Ntado Duma is dating Amapiano star Musa Keys.

However, according to ZAlebs, Duma simply did not wait for trolls to spread false rumours about her and Musa. According to the new publication, she quickly denied the rumours before it was too late.

"If there's anything that the internet would do is accusing me of dating someone and everyone but to answer your ask that's unfortunately false."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News