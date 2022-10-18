Social media users were jumping for joy following the release of the trailer for the third season of Tali's Joburg Diary

The two-time award-winning comedy began with Tali's Wedding Diary and Tali's Baby Diary

The third installment takes viewers through the couple's experience with pre-school

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans were grinning from ear to ear following the announcement that their favorite Showmax original, Tali's Joburg Diary, will be returning for a third season.

‘Tali’s Joburg Diary’s trailer has caused a buzz on social media after its release. Image: @tali_babes.

Source: Instagram

A trailer shared on social media shows that there are new cast members in the show, and fans can look forward to more hilarious scenes.

According to ZAlebs, the two-time SAFTA awards-winning comedy started off with Tali's Wedding Diary, which looked at their wedding, and Tali's Baby Diary, inspired by her pregnancy. The trailer making rounds on social media gives fans a glimpse of what to look forward to and also introduces new faces.

Notable additions to Tali's Joburg Diary are Troy Davy, who will be playing Tali's son Jayden. Sharon Spiegel Wagner, portraying Monique, the reigning class mom, and Ndoni Khanyile, who will play Little Angels Hyde Park principal Barbara Bhembe.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Reacting to a clip shared by Tali on her Instagram page, fans said they couldn't wait for the show's release slated for 18 November.

@gmwallis said:

"1 day before my bday! I cannot wait! you guys are flipin awesome. The first 2 seasons were soooo good! Can’t wait to see what Tali get up to this time."

@jennababez_added:

"Eeepppp! Can’t wait."

c@orriezim noted:

"That better be load shedding or I’m going to lose it."

@cgbouwer commented:

"With this on how am I supposed to feed the baby!? With my hands!?"

@sigerette7 wrote:

"I can not wait!!! "Oh my gosh, what is happening??!!"

Gaosi Raditholo Reflects on Her Journey in the Acting Industry, From Acting in The Queen to Vagrant Queen

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gaosi Raditholo has reflected on her journey in the acting industry. The actress has been making waves in the local and international scene.

The stunner has never looked back since she made her TV debut on Keeping Score back in 2017. Gaosi played the role of Jade in the SABC 2 telenovela.

The versatile thespian has played challenging but different roles since she became a professional actress. Gaosi Raditholo has appeared in The Queen as Refilwe, played the role of Warona in Muvhango, and also starred in The River as Tshepiso.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News