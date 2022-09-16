Connie Chiume has been Mzansi's leading entertainment export for 44 years and continues to ooze talent

The actress has appeared in local television soap operas such as Gomora and Rhythm City , as well as on international screens in her role in Black Panther

Chiume says she would not be where she is today without her fans, who have supported her for four decades

‘Black Panther’ star Connie Chiume is celebrating 44 Years in the TV and film industry

Connie Chiume is celebrating 44 years in the entertainment industry.

The Gomora actress' journey to receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the South African Film and Television Awards was not easy. Sadness, rejection, and excitement were her daily bread, but she persisted because of her fans' support, reports the Daily Sun.

According to Daily Sun, the Free State-born actress's various acting projects, both local and international, honed the skill she now presents to a global audience.

Connie is best known for her role as Mam' Sonto in the popular Mzansi Magic telenovelas Gomora and she appeared in the international global hit film, Black Panther.

Despite all she has accomplished, she remains humble in the competitive industry.

"Remember, we're all freelancers. Sometimes things go well for you, and other times they don't."

Advice from Connie Chiume to aspiring actors

Connie Chiume, speaking to the Daily Sun, advised the younger generation to prioritise school.

She emphasised the importance of respecting your workplace and colleagues in order to maintain a healthy environment and a successful career.

Connie Chiume Gets 2nd Lifetime Achievement Recognition in 2 Months

Briefly News previously reported that Connie Chiume is a certified South African TV and film icon. Connie Chiume is going to receive an official acknowledgment that she's a major actress in Africa.

Connie Chiume will collect another word after winning the Lifetime Achievement Award at the SAFTAs. Connie Chiume talked about how the recognition she will receive from the Hollywood African Prestige Awards is icing on the cake.

Connie celebrated that she would clinch the Hollywood African Prestigious Awards in America on 29 October, according to TimesLIVE. Connie spoke to the publication and said that the timing to receive the award could not be more perfect as she would be in Los Angeles for the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on 26 October.

