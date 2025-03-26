Is Jenna Ortega gay? Discover why fans are buzzing about her love life

Jenna Ortega is a rising Hollywood star, best known for her roles in Wednesday and Scream. While she keeps her personal life private, fans have often speculated about her relationships, with many wondering: Is Jenna Ortega gay?

Key takeaways

Jenna Ortega has never publicly confirmed her sexual orientation.

her sexual orientation. Some fans speculate she might be queer due to her close friendships .

. She supports the LGBTQ+ community but keeps her personal life private.

Is Jenna Ortega gay?

The actress has not publicly addressed her sexual orientation. She once gave a hilarious response when asked about her sexuality online, saying:

Someone said, 'You are gay.' Yeah, I am very happy—that is what 'gay' means, by the way. There are two different meanings of 'gay,' and one of them is 'happy.'

Why do fans think Jenna Ortega might be queer?

In her role as Vada in The Fallout, there is a scene where she kisses Mia (Maddie Ziegler) during a boozy moment. This sparked "gay accusations."

Jenna’s unique friendship with Enid in Wednesday

Jenna’s sexual orientation once again sparked widespread discussion while starring in the TV series Wednesday, where her character and Enid share a “unique friendship” marked by “linked hugs and extended looks.”

Fans even ship them. Emma Myers told Elite Daily she was aware of it, playfully referencing an LGBTQ+ meme

You know what I usually say.

Jenna Ortega stated that her "Wednesday Addams" character is considered a gay icon. This is what she told Gayety about her character:

She is cool, she has got a nice sense of style, but she is somebody who embraces her differences and is not out to please anybody.

Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie’s relationship

Speculation grew further when Jenna shared a close bond with her Wednesday co-star Gwendoline Christie. A YouTube podcast from The Showest revealed that during a TV Insider interview, she called Gwendoline “my wife,” which only fueled more fan theories:

I cherish you… She is my wife, after all. I am sorry, whenever I look at you my heart begins to ache.

It was a laugh, though. Gwendoline has been with fashion designer Giles Deacon since 2012.

Jenna Ortega ‘hates being goo-goo gaga’ over a boy

In an interview with Elle Magazine in March 2023, Ortega clarified her relationship status, indicating that she is not currently dating anyone. She also stated:

I hate being googoogaga over a boy.

LGBTQ+ advocacy

Beyond her personal life, Jenna Ortega has been a vocal advocate for authenticity and self-expression. She has portrayed characters that resonate with the LGBTQ+ community. In 2020 she tweeted:

Lesbian rights ;)

Is Jenna Ortega straight?

There is no confirmed information about Jenna Ortega being straight either. However, she has been the subject of various dating rumours:

Jacob Sartorius (2017): The two were rumoured to be dating after Jenna appeared in Jacob's music video for Chapstick . However, both maintained they were just friends.

The two were rumoured to be dating after Jenna appeared in Jacob's music video for . However, both maintained they were just friends. Asher Angel (2018): Speculation arose after they attended events together, including Just Jared’s Annual Halloween Party dressed as a couple. Neither confirmed a romantic relationship.

Speculation arose after they attended events together, including Just Jared’s Annual Halloween Party dressed as a couple. Neither confirmed a romantic relationship. Isaak Presley: Her co-star from Stuck in the Middle , Isaak and Jenna were rumoured to be more than friends, but these claims were unfounded, and they remain good friends.

Her co-star from , Isaak and Jenna were rumoured to be more than friends, but these claims were unfounded, and they remain good friends. Percy Hynes White: Co-stars in Winter Spring Summer or Fall , rumours about their relationship surfaced, but neither commented on these speculations.

Co-stars in , rumours about their relationship surfaced, but neither commented on these speculations. Devin Booker: Social media buzzed with speculation after an alleged photo of Jenna and NBA player Devin Booker circulated on X in March 2023. Given that Booker is Kendall Jenner’s ex, the rumours only fueled more curiosity, though no concrete proof ever emerged.

FAQs

Is Jenna Ortega married?

The actress is not married. She is possibly single and has never been in a confirmed relationship.

How old is Jenna Ortega?

She is 22, born on September 27, 2002 (as of March 07, 2025).

Is Jenna Ortega lesbian?

There is no confirmed information. She has never said if she is lesbian, straight, or bisexual—speculation comes from her roles and friendships.

What is Jenna Ortega’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is estimated to be worth $5 million in 2025, thanks to her roles in Wednesday, Scream, and more.

Until Jenna Ortega chooses to address the topic, all we have on whether she is gay is speculation—and she seems unbothered by it. For now, it is her talent that captivates us, not her relationship status.

