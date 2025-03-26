Collette Dubrow’s gender transition: what to know about Heather Dubrow’s child

Terry Dubrow has shown unwavering support for his son, Collette Dubrow, who came out as transgender. Formerly known as Collette, Ace Dubrow, was introduced to the world by his mother, Heather Dubrow, on International Sons Day 2023.

My advice in these situations for parents is do more listening than talking. When you are talking, remember it's not about you. It's about your child.

Heather Dubrow openly supports Collette's gender transition. Photo: @heatherdubrow on X (Twitter), @DrDubrow on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Heather Dubrow announced her son's gender transition on International Sons Day.

The Dubrow family supports LGBTQ+ rights, with multiple children identifying as part of the community.

with multiple children identifying as part of the community. Heather and Terry Dubrow struggled with infertility and conceived three of their four children through IVF.

Collette Dubrow’s profile summary

Birth name Collette Dubrow Current name Ace Dubrow Gender Transgender Date of birth 17 December 2010 Age 14 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Father Terry Dubrow Mother Heather Dubrow Siblings 3

Collette Dubrow’s bio

Collette Dubrow is the son of plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow and reality star Heather Dubrow. Given the birth name Collette Dubrow, he now goes by Ace.

Ace has three siblings: Maximillia, Nicholas, and Katrina. Maximillia and Nicholas are twins born on 24 November 2003. Katrina was born on 5 October 2006.

Collette Dubrow’s gender transition reveal

In March 2023, netizens discovered Collette's gender transition after his mother, Heather Dubrow, shared the news on Instagram. Heather expressed her pride as she announced that Ace had transitioned.

Top-5 facts about Collette Dubrow. Photo: @heatherdubrow on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

For International Sons Day on March 4, 2023, the prominent reality TV star shared a heartfelt message in the same Instagram post. She captioned a photo of Ace’s name etched in the sand on a beach:

It's International son's day! We love you, our youngest son, Ace. Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans.

Heather added that they would let Ace share his story when he grows older. She wrote:

Since Ace is a 12-year-old child, with a long life ahead of him — we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so. All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents. Your brothers and sisters love and support you too.

Are all of Heather Dubrow's kids LGBTQ?

Ace is not the only LGBTQ member in the Dubrow family. Heather confirmed that her children have diverse sexual orientations. She told People:

We've got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans.

Ace’s older sister, Max, is bisexual, while Katrina identifies as a lesbian. Max publicly came out as bisexual in an Instagram post in June 2020.

I always knew I was bi, I just thought I was bipolar.

Terry Dubrow, (L-R) son Collette Dubrow, wife Heather Dubrow, actors Lisa Rinna, and Harry Hamlin attend the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation in 2015. Photo: Rachel Murray

Source: Getty Images

Max made her announcement on the last day of LGBTQ Pride Month in June without forewarning. Heather explained that she had an open dialogue with Max, although she did not expect a public proclamation.

In a 2020 ET interview, Heather clarified about Max’s transition. She stated:

I have gotten so many messages, not just when Max came out but also because our youngest daughter, Coco, likes to wear 'boy clothes,' and she's been a point of conversation for many years.

Terry stressed that parents must support their children. He stated:

So even if you have preconceived notions, and even if you have sort of prejudices based on the way you were raised, let it go. Listen. Shut up and do whatever needs to be done to make sure your child is happy and well-balanced.

Did Heather Dubrow have her kids naturally?

Heather had three of her four children through in vitro fertilisation. Her fourth child, Collette, arrived via a surprise natural pregnancy. Heather and Terry struggled for two years to have a baby. The couple later discovered that Heather had unexplained infertility.

Heather took fertility drugs, received injections, and underwent intrauterine insemination, yet nothing worked. According to Bravo, she told ParentingOC Magazine:

We did 6 months of different kinds of treatments (drugs, inseminations, etc.) and nothing worked. It was very frustrating and depressing.

Heather Dubrow and children Nicholas Dubrow, Maximillia Dubrow, Katarina Dubrow and Collette Dubrow attend the premiere of "Descendants 2" at The Cinerama Dome. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

The couple then decided to try in vitro fertilization. Heather shared:

We were very lucky, on our first cycle we ended up with twins, Max and Nicky…After the craziness of having twins, I was looking forward to having a singleton. We went back to the doctor and did IVF again; we only put in one embryo and were lucky enough to have Katarina.

FAQs

Who is Ace to Heather Dubrow? Ace is Heather Dubrow’s youngest child.

Ace is Heather Dubrow’s youngest child. What was Ace Dubrows’ name before the transition? Before the gender transition, Ace was known as Collette Dubrow.

Before the gender transition, Ace was known as Collette Dubrow. Did Heather Dubrows' daughter change her name? Heather revealed her youngest child came out as transgender and now goes by the name Ace.

Collette Dubrow’s gender transition marks a significant moment in his life. Heather and Terry Dubrow have prioritised creating a safe and accepting environment for all their children. As Ace continues his journey, his story serves as a powerful message of inclusion and parental support.

READ ALSO: Dr. Lynette Nusbacher’s bio: All we know about her transition, relationships and career

Briefly.co.za published Dr. Lynette Nusbacher’s bio. She came to the limelight after she came out as transgender. Dr. Lynette Nusbacher’s bold move has inspired many to accept themselves and choose their comfortable lifestyles.

Aryeh Judah Schoen Nusbacher underwent a male-to-female gender reassignment surgery in 2007 at the age of 41 and adopted the name Lynette in the same year. Discover lesser-known facts about the American military historian and author.

Source: Briefly News