Lebo Motsoeli’s age, ex-husband, boyfriend, cancer and Instagram

If you are a fan of SABC Sport on SABC1 or the Metrofm afternoon show, then Lebo Motsoeli is a familiar face. She is an award-winning TV and radio broadcaster, producer, scriptwriter, voice-over artist, and sportscaster making waves in the male-dominated field. Among her many accolades are the 2016 Ministerial Award, SAB Merit Award and the winner of the 2017 Woman in Media Gsport Award.

Lebo has a strong background in sports and is a natural-born communicator, aspects that have kept her at the peak of sports broadcasting for over 15 years. What sets her apart? Please keep reading Lebo Motsoeli’s biography for more about her flourishing career and equally interesting personal life.

Lebo Motsoeli’s profile summary

Full name: Lebohang Motsoeli

Lebohang Motsoeli Lebo Motsoeli’s date of birth: 18th August 1976

18th August 1976 Age: 45 years old in 2022

45 years old in 2022 Birth sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Gauteng, South Africa

Gauteng, South Africa Current residence: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Gender: Female

Female Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Letladi Madubanya (2021 to present), sportscaster Sizwe Mabena (from 2012 to 2013)

Letladi Madubanya (2021 to present), sportscaster Sizwe Mabena (from 2012 to 2013) Children: Daughter Morata Madubanya

Daughter Morata Madubanya Education: Communications Science graduate

Communications Science graduate Profession: TV presenter, actress, voice-over artist, scriptwriter, producer, MC

TV presenter, actress, voice-over artist, scriptwriter, producer, MC Known for: Hosting SABC Sport on SABC1

Hosting SABC Sport on SABC1 Instagram: @lebohangmotsoeli

@lebohangmotsoeli Twitter: @LeboMotsoeli

Early life and education

How old is Lebohang Motsoeli? The renowned sportscaster was born on 18th August 1976 in Kroonstad, Free State, South Africa. Leo Motsoeli’s age is 45 years in 2022. She rarely shares details regarding her personal life; therefore, little is known about her parents, siblings and her life growing up.

For her education, the media personality has a degree in Communications Science. She also used to play hockey and proceeded to represent the Gauteng Hockey team for three years.

Lebo Motsoeli's career

She made her debut in sports broadcasting in 2003 when she joined the Sportsbuzz youth program as a voice-over artist and scriptwriter. She later joined SABC in 2004, where she has held several anchoring roles. She is currently the host of SABC Sport on SABC1 and Metrofm from noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Lebo’s career started skyrocketing in 2010 during the World Cup matches. She was the only South African broadcaster to co-host a World Cup program for Eurosport alongside Arsen Wenger and Roger Milla. In 2012, she got a sports show, Sports Preview show, that aired on SABC1 during primetime.

The sportscaster’s hosting duties on radio and television include;

The 2014 FIFA World Cup

The 2016 Rio Olympic Games

The Africa Cup of Nations live matches in 2012 and 2013

Sports anchor on On2 alongside David O’Sullivan

Inside Out gymnastics and hockey programme

SABC Sport on SABC3

The 2006 International Paralympics World Athletics in Amsterdam

The 2005 International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation World Games (IWAS) in Brazil

The 2007 Special Olympics

The 2007 All Africa Games in Algeria

The 2008 Beijing Olympic and Paralympics Games

She has also worked as a lifestyle and fashion editor for Avusa Media’s Soccerlife. As an MC, the sportscaster has worked with The SA Sports Awards, SA Boxing Awards, and Global Handwash day for Unilever.

Awards and achievements

Lebo is often referred to as the leading lady in sports broadcasting because of her extraordinary performance. In her more than 15 years of experience in the field, she has been recognized several times. Some of her notable awards and achievements include:

Winner of the 2017 Woman Gsport award

Winner of the 2016 Ministerial award

Winner of the SAB Merit award

First female to host the 2014 FIFA World Cup football games in the history of South African television

Only lady to host the African Cup of Nations live matches in 2012 and 2013

Lebo Motsoeli’s net worth

Since Lebo kicked off-her career, she has been growing and defying industry standards. Her fortune has also been following an upward trend, and as of 2022, her net worth is estimated at $200,000. The female sportscaster has made her fortune from television, radio, MC events, and film.

Lebo Matsoeli’s ex-husband

The television presenter has been married twice. Her first marriage was with fellow sports commentator Sizwe Mabena in 2012. Things did not work, and they filed for divorce in 2013, after less than a year together.

In an interview with Drum magazine, the sports broadcaster said her first marriage failed because of many factors, including communication breakdown and not putting family first. The former couple did not have any children together.

Who is Lebo Motsoeli married to?

In January 2021, Lebo took to Twitter to announce that she was off the market for the second time. Her new husband is a former footballer, Letladi Madubanya. According to his Instagram profile, he is the founder of Mzansi Teqball Club and Madubanya Sports Center. The new couple welcomed a beautiful daughter called Morata Madubanya in November 2021. Morata is the broadcaster’s first child.

Lebo Motsoeli's cancer

The sportscaster’s campaign against cancer is dear and near to her heart. Unlike every other celebrity who is either chasing money or power, Lebo is fighting for a good course. She champions breast cancer screening to ensure early detection, which is easy to treat. In 2019, she took to Twitter bare-chested to teach people how to check for any signs of breast cancer in a campaign dubbed #clearthestigma in collaboration with Jet fashions.

Social media presence

The television host is active on social media and often uploads posts related to her work and a few about her personal adventures. Lebo Motsoeli’s Instagram, @lebohangmotsoeli, has over 19.3 thousand followers, while her Twitter account has more than 68.8 thousand followers.

Lebo Motsoeli, alongside other leading female sports broadcasters like Carol Tshabalala, continue to make it in a male-dominated field. Their charisma, hard work, dedication, and unique personal styles set them apart.

