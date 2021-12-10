Who is Lauren Shehadi? She is a revered American sportscaster for the Major League Baseball Network. She has been active since 2007, where she had a chance to work with reputable corporations like NBC Sports Group, CBS Sports, among others. This fame and successful career have put her in the spotlight, and her fans and the general public would love to know more about the celebrity. This article has more about her life.

She has been active since 2007, where she had a chance to work with reputable corporations like NBC Sports Group, CBS Sports, among others.

Source: Instagram

How old is Lauren Shehadi? She was born on May 23. 1983. Therefore, Lauren Shehadi's age is 38 years as of 2021. Over the years, she has worked her way up in the media industry. With such an impressive work portfolio, it is not a surprise to see her on the front cover of most top league series. This article has all the answers you have been looking for, such as Lauren Shehadi's softball, family, and much more.

Lauren Shehadi profiles

Real Name: Julia Lauren Shehadi

Julia Lauren Shehadi Nickname: Lauren

Lauren Profession : American sportscaster

: American sportscaster Date of Birth : May 23, 1983

: May 23, 1983 Age: 38 years in 2021

38 years in 2021 Height: 5 feet 6 inches (approx)

5 feet 6 inches (approx) Zodiac : Gemini

: Gemini Weight: 57 Kg

57 Kg Eye Colour: Brown

Brown Hair Colour: Black

Black Birth Place: McLean, Virginia, United States

McLean, Virginia, United States Nationality: American

American Education: Langley High School and University of Florida

Langley High School and University of Florida Father Name : Michael

: Michael Mother Name: Mary

Mary Source Of Income: Journalism career

Journalism career Net worth: $5 million

$5 million Favourite Sports : Baseball

: Baseball Lauren Shehadi Instagram : @laurenshehadi

: @laurenshehadi Lauren Shehadi Twitter : @LaurenShehadi

: @LaurenShehadi Lauren Shehadi Facebook: Lauren Shehadi

Background info

While in school, she was the host of Gatorzone, the school's internet-based web show.

Source: Instagram

Where is Lauren Shehadi from? She was born Julia Laureen Shedadi in McLean, Virginia. She was born in McLean but raised in the D.C. Metropolitan area by her gorgeous parents Michael and Mary. She credits her parents for bringing her up to be the person she is today.

What ethnicity is Lauren Shehadi? Her ethnicity is not known for sure. However, there are some speculations that she might be of Lebanese descent as her grandparents are from Lebanon. Lauren Shehadi's nationality is American.

Education

She attended Langley High School, where she graduated in 2001. She passed well to secure a position at the University of Florida, where she earned her first degree. While in school, she developed an interest in journalism, where she was also the host of Gatorzone, the school's internet-based web show.

Spouse

Fans have been trolling her social media platforms, trying to get any clue or picture about Lauren Shehadi's spouse. Unfortunately, she has successfully kept her details away from the media.

Gossips were going rounds in the media about her involvement with a fellow co-host Matt Yallof of the Rundown Show. In fact, in 2013, there were unconfirmed reports about their engagement. However, till now, she has not substantiated the claim.

Height and body measurement

Lauren Shehadi's height is 5 feet 8 inches/ 173 cm. She weighs around 57 kgs/ 1125 lbs. Similarly, her body measurements for her bust, waist and hip size are 34-36-38 inches, respectively.

Her cup size is B, while her bra size is 38B, according to the USA's standards. She also rocks her dark hair that leaves her pair of brown eyes shimmering in the light. Laureen is that kind of a lady whose memory sticks with you for life right after meeting her.

Career

In 2010, she contested as a candidate for Playboy's Sexiest Sportscaster contest.

Source: Instagram

After campus, she served as an intern at The Best Damn Sports Show Period. After that, she served as a sports anchor for KXMC-TV in Minot, North Dakota. Later, she landed a job at CBSSports.com and CBS College Sports Network.

In 2010, she contested as a candidate for Playboy's Sexiest Sportscaster contest. The platform earned her more fame and propelled her career to greater heights.

In 2012, she landed an excellent offer at MLB Network, where she began with hosting the show, The Rundown, together with fellow caster Matt Yallof.

Her most significant career breakthrough was in 2018 when she began hosting The Podium, a widely-followed podcast between NBC Sports Group and Vox Media.

In 2020, CBS Sports decided to bring her on board for the first time to serve as a sideline reporter for CBS. Interestingly, she worked with Andrew Catalon and former Villanova coach Steve Lappas, replacing Lisa Byington.

The stunning baseball sportscaster has been in this career for all of her life. Besides, she has been a renowned name in Baseball sports since 2007. Despite starting her career late, her passion for the game was inside her from the beginning of her life. She has played for Florida University for the Saxons team.

Net worth

She has played baseball for Florida University for the Saxons team.

Source: Instagram

In her years as a sports journalist, she has earned a name for herself and accumulated vast wealth from her successful career. Lauren Shehadi's net worth is estimated to be over $5 million. She derives her income primarily from her career as a journalist.

Lauren Shehadi's salary is also estimated at $74 753 annually, going by the rate a journalist with MLB Network receives. However, going by her immense experience and competence, her salary is expected to be much higher than that.

Above is every detail you would love to know about Lauren Shehadi. Her expertise and charisma on screen continue to fetch her offers and multiple projects with other major TV stations. In addition, she has gotten a lot of value through her sublime presentation and hosting activities. Briefly.co.za wishes the celebrated sportscaster the best in her career and life endeavours.

