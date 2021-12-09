Lewis Hamilton's net worth, age, wife, parents, height, salary, cars, stats, and profile
The British Formula One racing driver, Lewis Hamilton, is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in the history of sport. His outstanding performance in his professional career has allowed him to garner attention and fans from all around the globe. As he is currently the most decorated driver in the Formula One (F1) history, what is Lewis Hamilton's net worth?
Lewis Hamilton's net worth is estimated to be $280 million. He has managed to do well for himself financially as he has impressive pay for his salary, winnings, and endorsements.
Profile summary and bio
- Full name: Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton
- Date of birth: January 7, 1985
- Lewis Hamilton's age: 36
- Place of birth: Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England
- Nationality: British
- Gender: Male
- Profession: Auto racer
- Marital status: Single
- Residence: Monte Carlo, Monaco
- Lewis Hamilton's height: 1.74m
- Weight: 73kg
- Lewis Hamilton's wife: None (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Lewis Hamilton salary/winnings: $70 million
- Endorsements: $12 million
- Net worth: $280 million
- Twitter: @LewisHamilton
- Instagram: @lewishamilton
- Facebook: @Lewis Hamilton
Early life
Lewis Hamilton's parents, Anthony and Carmen, welcomed their mixed baby boy into the world on January 7, 1985. However, the two divorced when Lewis Hamilton was about two years old. Lewis Hamilton's siblings are Samantha, Nicola, and Nicholas
He went ahead and lived with his mother and older half-sisters, Samantha and Nicola, until he was 10 years old when he moved to live with his father.
Despite moving in with his father, he remained close to his mother. At the age of eight, he was given a well-used go-kart by his father, who toiled day and night to ensure that Lewis could pursue his racing career. At the age of 10, in 1995, he was awarded two trophies at a motorsport awards ceremony held in London.
During the ceremony, he approached the boss of the McLaren Mercedes Formula One team, Ron Dennis, and told him that he would like to race for his team one day.
Well, it did not take nine years for the two to talk again. Three years later, Ron Dennis called the Hamilton household and requested to offer financial support to Lewis’ career as long as he continued to perform in school.
Career
Hamilton signed up with the McLaren young driver program in 1998. In 2007, he became an official F1 McLaren driver, making him the sport’s first and only black driver.
In 2008, he had his first F1 World championship victory. After a few years, he signed to drive for Mercedes in 2013. From 2014, he has won six more World Championships.
Lewis Hamilton's championships have created a name for him in his career. He won in these years: 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
In 2018, he signed a two-year contract extension to remain with Mercedes’ F1 team. It was reported that he would be receiving about $50 million yearly. In February 2021, he signed a one-year contract extension.
Apart from his racing career, he has also ventured into fashion. In 2018, he launched a clothing line labelled TOMMYXLEWIS. This happened during the New York Fashion Week, in association with one of America’s top fashion designers, Tommy Hilfiger.
Who is Lewis Hamilton's assistant? Kiwi Angela Cullen is also his close friend.
Lewis Hamilton's cars
This successful sportsman owns a diverse collection of vehicles. Here is a list of the machines you will find in Lewis Hamilton's car collection and an estimate of the price of each:
- Mercedes-AMG One- $2.72 million
- Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta- $2.2 million
- Pagani Zonda 760LH- $2.2 million
- 1966 Shelby Cobra 427- $2.1 million
- Ferrari 599 SA Aperta- $1.6 million
- Ferrari LaFerrari- $1.4 million
- McLaren P1- $1.15 million
- 1967 Shelby Cobra 427- $1.15 million
- Mercedes Benz AMG G63 6X6- $615,000
- Mercedes Benz AMG GTR- $189,750
- Mercedez Benz Maybach 600- $173,000
- 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500- $150,000
- Cadillac Escalade- $76,195
- Mini Cooper- $23,400
- Can-Am Maverick X31967- $8,600
Lewis Hamilton's wins
Respect is hard-earned in F1, and Hamilton has most definitely earned his. At this point, his competitors and fans all know that whatever the track, situation, and conditions, it is Hamilton's time!
He has proven this by emerging top in each of these F1 categories so far:
- Wins- 103
- Points- 4147.5
- Consecutive race starts- 265
- Entries with a single-engine manufacturer- 287 (Mercedes)
- Consecutive points finishes- 48
- Total pole positions- 103
- Podium finishes- 181
- Total races finished in the points- 248
- Highest average points per race started- 14.45
- Consecutive race finishes- 48 (2018 British Grand Prix-2020 Bahrain Grand Prix)
- Total laps led- 5345
- Total races leading every lap- 23
- Total pole and wins in the same race- 61
- These are records that Hamilton shares at first position of the sport with others:
- World championships- 7 (a tie with Michael Schumacher)
- Wins in first championship season- 4 (a tie with Jacques Villeneuve)
- Wins at the same grand Prix- 8 (a tie with Michael Schumacher)
- Consecutive wins at the same grand Prix- 5 (a tie with Ayrton Senna)
- Consecutive seasons with at least one grand Prix win- 15 (a tie with Michael Schumacher)
- Podium finishes in a season- 17 (a tie with both Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel)
- Fewest world championship seasons before first title- 2 seasons (a tie with Jacques Villeneuve)
Lewis Hamilton's news
On December 5, 2021, Saudi Arabia hosted their first Formula One race. This took place at the Jeddah track. Like the winner he is, Lewis finished at first position.
Lewis Hamilton's net worth is an impeccable achievement for him, considering that he was not brought up in a wealthy family. Clearly, a combination of talent and unwavering resilience can be life-changing.
