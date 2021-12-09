The British Formula One racing driver, Lewis Hamilton, is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in the history of sport. His outstanding performance in his professional career has allowed him to garner attention and fans from all around the globe. As he is currently the most decorated driver in the Formula One (F1) history, what is Lewis Hamilton's net worth?

Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 Team, Mercedes-AMG F1 Performance in the final stage of the race during the Grand Prix Formula One on December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Cristiano Barni

Source: Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton's net worth is estimated to be $280 million. He has managed to do well for himself financially as he has impressive pay for his salary, winnings, and endorsements.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton

Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton Date of birth: January 7, 1985

January 7, 1985 Lewis Hamilton's age: 36

36 Place of birth: Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England

Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England Nationality: British

British Gender: Male

Male Profession: Auto racer

Auto racer Marital status: Single

Single Residence: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Monte Carlo, Monaco Lewis Hamilton's height: 1.74m

1.74m Weight: 73kg

73kg Lewis Hamilton's wife: None (as of 2021)

None (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Lewis Hamilton salary/winnings: $70 million

$70 million Endorsements: $12 million

$12 million Net worth: $280 million

$280 million Twitter: @LewisHamilton

@LewisHamilton Instagram: @lewishamilton

@lewishamilton Facebook: @Lewis Hamilton

Early life

Lewis Hamilton smiles as he plays Scalextric with children from Great Ormond St Hospital at Abbey House on June 27, 2008 in central London, England. Photo: Daniel Berehulak

Source: Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton's parents, Anthony and Carmen, welcomed their mixed baby boy into the world on January 7, 1985. However, the two divorced when Lewis Hamilton was about two years old. Lewis Hamilton's siblings are Samantha, Nicola, and Nicholas

He went ahead and lived with his mother and older half-sisters, Samantha and Nicola, until he was 10 years old when he moved to live with his father.

Despite moving in with his father, he remained close to his mother. At the age of eight, he was given a well-used go-kart by his father, who toiled day and night to ensure that Lewis could pursue his racing career. At the age of 10, in 1995, he was awarded two trophies at a motorsport awards ceremony held in London.

During the ceremony, he approached the boss of the McLaren Mercedes Formula One team, Ron Dennis, and told him that he would like to race for his team one day.

Well, it did not take nine years for the two to talk again. Three years later, Ron Dennis called the Hamilton household and requested to offer financial support to Lewis’ career as long as he continued to perform in school.

Career

Lewis Hamilton leads a line of cars during the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. Photo: Clive Rose

Source: Getty Images

Hamilton signed up with the McLaren young driver program in 1998. In 2007, he became an official F1 McLaren driver, making him the sport’s first and only black driver.

In 2008, he had his first F1 World championship victory. After a few years, he signed to drive for Mercedes in 2013. From 2014, he has won six more World Championships.

Lewis Hamilton's championships have created a name for him in his career. He won in these years: 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

In 2018, he signed a two-year contract extension to remain with Mercedes’ F1 team. It was reported that he would be receiving about $50 million yearly. In February 2021, he signed a one-year contract extension.

Apart from his racing career, he has also ventured into fashion. In 2018, he launched a clothing line labelled TOMMYXLEWIS. This happened during the New York Fashion Week, in association with one of America’s top fashion designers, Tommy Hilfiger.

Who is Lewis Hamilton's assistant? Kiwi Angela Cullen is also his close friend.

Lewis Hamilton's cars

Lewis Hamilton stepping out. Photo: @lewishamilton

Source: Instagram

This successful sportsman owns a diverse collection of vehicles. Here is a list of the machines you will find in Lewis Hamilton's car collection and an estimate of the price of each:

Mercedes-AMG One- $2.72 million

$2.72 million Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta- $2.2 million

$2.2 million Pagani Zonda 760LH- $2.2 million

$2.2 million 1966 Shelby Cobra 427- $2.1 million

$2.1 million Ferrari 599 SA Aperta- $1.6 million

$1.6 million Ferrari LaFerrari- $1.4 million

$1.4 million McLaren P1- $1.15 million

$1.15 million 1967 Shelby Cobra 427- $1.15 million

$1.15 million Mercedes Benz AMG G63 6X6- $615,000

$615,000 Mercedes Benz AMG GTR- $189,750

$189,750 Mercedez Benz Maybach 600- $173,000

$173,000 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500- $150,000

$150,000 Cadillac Escalade- $76,195

$76,195 Mini Cooper- $23,400

$23,400 Can-Am Maverick X31967- $8,600

Lewis Hamilton's wins

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Respect is hard-earned in F1, and Hamilton has most definitely earned his. At this point, his competitors and fans all know that whatever the track, situation, and conditions, it is Hamilton's time!

He has proven this by emerging top in each of these F1 categories so far:

Wins- 103

Points- 4147.5

Consecutive race starts- 265

Entries with a single-engine manufacturer- 287 (Mercedes)

Consecutive points finishes- 48

Total pole positions- 103

Podium finishes- 181

Total races finished in the points- 248

Highest average points per race started- 14.45

Consecutive race finishes- 48 (2018 British Grand Prix-2020 Bahrain Grand Prix)

Total laps led- 5345

Total races leading every lap- 23

Total pole and wins in the same race- 61

These are records that Hamilton shares at first position of the sport with others:

World championships- 7 (a tie with Michael Schumacher)

Wins in first championship season- 4 (a tie with Jacques Villeneuve)

Wins at the same grand Prix- 8 (a tie with Michael Schumacher)

Consecutive wins at the same grand Prix- 5 (a tie with Ayrton Senna)

Consecutive seasons with at least one grand Prix win- 15 (a tie with Michael Schumacher)

Podium finishes in a season- 17 (a tie with both Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel)

Fewest world championship seasons before first title- 2 seasons (a tie with Jacques Villeneuve)

Lewis Hamilton's news

Lewis Hamilton and the rest of the team start during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Mark Thompson

Source: Getty Images

On December 5, 2021, Saudi Arabia hosted their first Formula One race. This took place at the Jeddah track. Like the winner he is, Lewis finished at first position.

Lewis Hamilton's net worth is an impeccable achievement for him, considering that he was not brought up in a wealthy family. Clearly, a combination of talent and unwavering resilience can be life-changing.

