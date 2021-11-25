Nathan Kress is a notable young actor, voice actor, and director whose career has transitioned over the years. With so many actors today who started in the limelight and later had their careers fade away, Nathan has managed to stay relevant in the entertainment industry. Nathan Kress net worth has also gone high as a result of his successful career. Here is a glimpse of his exciting life.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nathan Kress attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on March 13, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Nathan's net worth is estimated to be about $1.5 million. This is from his successful career as an actor, which he started at a young age. He is famous for his lead role on Nickelodeon’s hit show iCarly as Freddie Benson.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Nathan Kress

Nathan Kress Year of birth: November 18, 1992

November 18, 1992 Place of birth: Glendale, California

Glendale, California Nathan Kress age: 29 years

29 years Gender: Male

Male Father: Steven Kress

Steven Kress Mother: Alison Kress

Alison Kress Siblings: Two

Two Famous as: Actor, producer, former child model

Actor, producer, former child model Marital status: Married

Married Wife: London Elise Moore

London Elise Moore Nathan Kress children: Two daughters

Two daughters Nathan Kress height: 170 cm

170 cm Alma mater: University of California

University of California Instagram: nathankress

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Early life

The actor was born on November 18, 1992, in Glendale, California. At some point in his life, Nathan home schooled and later attended University of California.

His parents, Steven Kress and Alison Kress, have been supportive of his career since the onset. Just at the age of four, his mother perceived that he had the gift of acting as he could memorize lines from various TV shows he watched. She took him to an open audition, and his talent attracted a talent scout who took him in as a kid model.

Actor Nathan Kress attends the Knott's Scary Farm celebrity VIP opening night at Knott's Berry Farm on October 2, 2014 in Buena Park, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

He started modelling for several adverts and commercials for about two years, and at the age of six, he started out acting stints. In 1998, he featured in Babe: Pig in the City, where he voiced Easy and Tough Pup. After that, however, he decided to concentrate on school until he turned 11 years.

His comeback kick-started with the production of the school The Emperor’s New Clothes. After that, his acting excitement ignited back, and as a result, he started homeschooling to balance his education and career. To achieve his dream, he began by attending acting summer classes to improve his skills.

How old was Nathan Kress during iCarly?

When Nathan appeared on the show Drake & Josh, Dan Schneider noticed him. It was perfect timing as Dan had been looking for a young actor for his production show iCarly. The young actor was called in for an audition, and he was successful. As a result, Nathan was cast in the role of Freddie Benson in the show.

iCarly was broadcast on September 8, 2007, by Nickelodeon. At this time, Nathan was 15 years old.

Career

In April 2005, he was featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he played a miniature version of Simon Cowell on American Idol. The actor has two older siblings known as Andrew and Kevin. He has appeared in various films and movies. Some of Nathan Kress movies and TV shows include

Without a Trace

House MD

Standoff

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody

Magnus

Pickled

Bag

Inc

Drake & Josh

iCarly

Gym Teacher: The Movie

Into the Storm

Game of Your Life

True Jackson

The actor has also participated in voice-over roles in various movies, such as Chicken Little, Shuriken School, and The Penguins of Madagascar.

Who is Nathan Kress's wife?

Actors Nathan Kress (L) and London Elise Kress (R) attend the 6th Annual Celebrity Red CARpet Safety Awareness event at Sony Studios Commissary in California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

The actor is married to actress London Elise Moore. The couple got married in 2015 in Los Angeles.

The couple married young at 22 years and are parents to two beautiful daughters, Rosie Carolyn, born on December 21, 2017. The couple recently welcomed their second daughter, Evie Elise Kress, on March 20, 2021.

Did Nathan Kress appear on Sam and Cat?

Yes, Nathan Kress also appeared as a guest star on Sam and Cat.

Is Freddie from iCarly married?

Yes, Nathan played Freddie Benson in a movie titled iCarly: iGo to Japan.

Did Freddie end up with Sam or Carly?

iCarly initially aired from 2007 to 2012. In 2020, Paramount announced that the show was being revamped and would feature its original cast, including Nathan. During the finale of the original show, Carly and Freddie had dated for a short while after he had saved her life.

However, Carly’s best friend, Sam, started dating Freddie, which led to a love triangle. Freddie and Carly shared a kiss during the last show, but their relationship was left up in the air after Carly decided to fly to Italy to live with her father.

Being young and successful is not easy to come by! Nathan Kress's net worth has become a center of attraction due to his fame in the entertainment world. He continues to be an inspiration.

READ ALSO: Who is Willem Alberts? Age, wife, weight, nickname, education, profiles

One of the trending media personalities in South Africa is Willem Alberts. As published by Briefly.co.za, Willem is no new name in the world of Rugby.

He is a celebrated South African rugby player who has played for great teams, including the Lions and the Sharks in Super Rugby.

Source: Briefly.co.za