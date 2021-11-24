Who is Willem Alberts? Age, wife, weight, nickname, education, profiles

Willem Alberts is no new name in the world of Rugby. He is a celebrated South African rugby player who has played for great teams, including the Lions and the Sharks in Super Rugby. He also played for the Golden Lions during the Currie Cup before joining Stade Français. So, who is Willem Alberts?

Willem Alberts of Stade Francais arrives prior to the European Challenge Cup match between Worcester Warriors and Stade Francais at Sixways Stadium on January 19, 2019. Photo: Alex Davidson

Willem Alberts' net worth is estimated to be about $7 million. This is from his successful career as an international rugby player. Since his debut in 2010, the player has recorded great performances, seeing him becoming an A-player in the game.

Willem Alberts' profile summary and bio

Full name: Willem Schalk Alberts

Willem Schalk Alberts Nickname: Willem Alberts the bone collector

Willem Alberts Year of birth: May 11, 1984

May 11, 1984 Place of birth: Pretoria, South Africa

Pretoria, South Africa Willem Alberts age: 37 years as of 2021

37 years as of 2021 Nationality: South African

South African Gender: Male

Male Career: Rugby player

Rugby player Current team: The Lions

The Lions Position: Lock/flank

Lock/flank Willem Alberts education: The University of Johannesburg and Monument High School

The University of Johannesburg and Monument High School Height: 1.92 m

1.92 m Willem Alberts weight: 120 kg

120 kg Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Nicoleme Alberts

Nicoleme Alberts Kids: Two

Two Willem Alberts Instagram: willem.alberts

Early life

Willem Alberts looks on during the South Africa captain's run at Twickenham Stadium on November 11, 2016 in London, England. Photo: David Rogers

Willem was born on May 11, 1984, in Pretoria, South Africa. The player was raised by his mother as his father died in a car accident when he was young. He attended Monument High School in Krugersdorp. It is interesting to note that the former Springboks Brendan Venter, Christo Wagenaar, and Jorrie Muller attended the same school as Willem.

Willem Alberts' rugby career

The sports icon joined the Golden Lions in 2005, and his professional debut came in 2007, where he was promoted to the senior team. In 2010, the player scored a try against Wales and brought victory for his team. In the same year, he won the Man of the Match award during the Currie Cup Semi-Finals after achieving 21 ball carries, gaining 144 metres.

As a result of extraordinary performances for the Sharks, he was chosen as part of the Springbok squad of 39 players to prepare for the November tour in Europe. During the time, he earned three caps against England, Wales, and Scotland.

Tigers player Harry Thacker attempts to tackle Willem Alberts of Stade during the European Rugby Champions Cup Quarter Final match between Leicester Tigers and Stade Francais Paris. Photo: Stu Forster

In 2011, he debuted for the Springboks against the All Blacks in Port Elizabeth in August 2011 in the number 7 jersey. He achieved 13 tackles and worked his way to Peter de Villiers’ World Cup plans.

In the 2011 Super Rugby season, he played in all the eighteen Sharks matches. Since then, he has won several Man of the Match awards. For instance, he scored bonus points for the Sharks against the Western Force, the Lions, and the Cheetahs.

During his years in the field, he has made tremendous performances, which have seen him make a name for himself locally and internationally. He has a record of achieving an average of 10 tackles in a match. For instance, Willem Alberts tackles amounted to 23 in his game against the Hurricanes.

In 2015, he started playing for Stade Français and had been doing so till recently, when he returned to play for the Lions.

Who is Willem Alberts' wife?

Willem Alberts, his wife Nicoleme, and their two daughters enjoying some quality time. Photo: @willem.alberts

The rugby player is married to Nicoleme Alberts. The couple got married in 2009. Willem and Nicoleme are parents to two daughters.

Willem Alberts' news

The rugby player is referred to as the bone collector. In January 2020, the Lions reported that they were in talks with the player on coming back to play for the team during this season.

Recently, the player was appointed as Lion’s captain after Elton Jantjies left for France on a short-term deal. The team reported via Twitter that the iconic player was available for selection.

Willem Alberts has been making huge strides in the world of Rugby since his debut. Since he came back to play for the Lions, much is expected from him to see the team soar high.

