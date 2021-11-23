Who is Ruan Pienaar? Age, wife, height, weight, education, profiles, net worth

Ruan Pienaar is a skilled and gifted South African rugby player. He played scrum-half, fullback and fly-half positions. Who does Ruan Pienaar play for? The Springboks legend currently plays as a fly-half for Toyota Cheetahs in the Currie Cup and a scrum-half (on loan from the Cheetahs) for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Former Springboks head coach Jake White compared Pienaar to the Australian fly-half Stephen Larkham after he helped Springboks win the World Cup in 2007. Photo: @Mike Hewitt - World Rugby

Source: Getty Images

Cell C Sharks announced plans to loan some players, including Ruan Pienaar and Tian Meyer, to Toyota Cheetahs on short-term deals. Both teams will financially benefit from the deal since they will not always be in overlapping competitions. The agreement is not a new thing in rugby since the Cheetahs have had such agreements with Mzansi's Griffons and Griquas and Japan's Toyota Verblitz.

Ruan Pienaar's profile summary

Full name: Ruan Pienaar

Ruan Pienaar Date of birth: 10th March 1984

10th March 1984 Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Age: 37 years in 2021

37 years in 2021 Place of birth: Bloemfontein, South Africa

Bloemfontein, South Africa Residence: Bloemfontein, South Africa

Bloemfontein, South Africa Education: Grey College

Grey College Qualification: High school diploma

High school diploma Career: Rugby player

Rugby player Current teams: Sharks and Cheetahs

Sharks and Cheetahs Positions: Scrum-half and fly-half

Scrum-half and fly-half Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Parents: Rida and Gysie Pienaar

Rida and Gysie Pienaar Sibling: 1 sister

1 sister Spouse: Monique Pienaar

Monique Pienaar Weight: 202 lbs

202 lbs Height: 6 feet 2 inches

6 feet 2 inches Net worth: $15 million

$15 million Instagram: ruan_pienaar9

ruan_pienaar9 Twitter: @RealRuanPienaar

@RealRuanPienaar Facebook: Ruan Pienaar

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Ruan Pienaar's biography

What age is Ruan Pienaar? Ruan Pienaar’s age in 2021 is 37 years since his birthday was 10th March 1984. The player was born and raised in Bloemfontein, South Africa, and attended Grey College, one of Mzansi's top-rated rugby schools. It is also one of the most expensive private colleges in the country.

He started playing rugby while in college and joined Sharks while still a student. His dad was a Springbok fullback. Photo: @Oliver McVeigh

Source: Getty Images

Grey College is a boys' high school located in Bloemfontein's suburbs. Morné Du Plessis, Ruben Kruger and Naka Drotske are among Mzansi's best rugby stars who studied in this institution. What is Ruan Pienaar’s height? The player is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 202 lbs.

Ruan Pienaar’s family

Ruan Pienaar’s father, Gysie Pienaar, is a former Springbok fullback in the 1970s and 1980s. Meanwhile, Ruan Pienaar's sister, Rene O'Ehley, died in February 2019. The 38-year-old mother-of-two (Kayla and Edmund Junior) and Edmund O'Ehley's wife were involved in a horrible car accident in the Western Cape, SA.

Ruan Pienaar's wife, Monique, is a devoted Christian. The couple got married in 2009 and attended the Christian Fellowship Church in Belfast when he was an Ulster player. So, who are Ruan Pienaar's children? Two of their three children are Lemay (daughter) and Jean Luc (son).

According to Networthpost, Ruan Pienaar's net worth is $15 million.

Career history

According to Ruan Pienaar's ESPN bio, his career began at Free State in 2002 while he was still a college student. Kevin Putt (the Shark' coach) spotted him when playing for Grey College at the Craven Week, a schoolboys' tournament. He helped the player to move to Durban's Cell C Sharks for better opportunities.

Pienaar has been part of Springbok's u19 (2003), u21 (2005) and senior squads that won the Rugby World Cup in 2007. Photo: @Ramsey Cardy

Source: Getty Images

The player made the Sharks shine in the Currie Cup and Super 14 tournaments and joined the Springboks in 2006 during a match against New Zealand in the Tri-Nations. Ruan was also part of the Springboks' team that won the 2007 World Cup.

He scored two tries against Tonga in the four appearances he made in the World Cup.

In 2019, Ruan played in all three Tests against the British & Irish Lions as the Springboks won the series. Pienaar's career in Northern Ireland's Ulster began in 2010 after ending his contract with the Kwazulu Natal's Sharks.

He left Ulster in 2017, joined French's Montpellier for the 2017/18 season and returned to SA in 2019. Ruan then signed the Pro14 outfit with the Cheetahs in 2019 ahead of the Currie Cup and the United Rugby Championship.

The player has 88 Test matches under his belt for the Springboks and won the Currie Cup in 2008 and 2019. Photo: @David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The Cheetahs captain is now returning to Sharks on loan for the 2020/21 United Rugby Championship season. Check out Ruan Pienaar's profiles on All.Rugby. Meanwhile, all the teams Ruan has played for are:

Barbarians

Cell C Sharks (CC)

Cheetahs

Free State

Montpellier

Munster

Sharks

Ulster

Springboks

The Cell C Sharks' fans hope Ruan Pienaar's impact on their team will help them win the United Rugby Championship. Also, the Toyota Cheetahs are looking up to him in the Currie Cup and other leagues they will be participating in.

READ ALSO: Who is Graeme Pollock? Age, first wife, stats, batting, 274, career

Briefly.co.za also shared Graeme Pollock's biography. The veteran cricket player broke many records in his glorious days. He is also an alumnus of Grey High School.

The South African-born Scottish celebrity is battling colorectal cancer, and he lost his wife to cancer a few years ago. Meanwhile, his sons, Andrew and Anthony, are also cricketers.

Source: Briefly.co.za