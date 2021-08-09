Tabraiz Shamsi: age, wife, nationality, current teams, ranking, salary, profile

Tabraiz Shamsi is a globally acclaimed left-arm wrist-spin bowler. The player's excellent variations and accuracy make it challenging for batsmen to go after him. Is Tabraiz Shamsi a Pakistani? The cricketer is a Mzansi native.

Tabraiz Shamsi is among the many cricket spinners who found a career breakthrough in the mid-2010s. Photo: @shamsi90

Source: Instagram

Is Tabraiz Shamsi a magician? The player entertains fans while on the pitch to get pressure off his shoulders. In 2019, Tabraiz Shamsi's magic trick during the SA's Super League excited many. After picking a wicket for Paarl Rocks, he waved a piece of cloth. It instantly turned into a magic wand.

Tabraiz Shamsi's profile summary

Full name: Tabraiz Shamsi

Tabraiz Shamsi Date of birth: 18th February 1990

18th February 1990 Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Age: 31 years

31 years Place of birth/ Hometown: Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa

Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Career: Cricketer

Cricketer Role: Bowler

Bowler Batting style: Right-hand bat

Right-hand bat Bowling style: Left-arm wrist spin

Left-arm wrist spin Nationality: South African

South African Race: Asian

Asian Ethnicity: Indian

Indian Religion: Islam

Islam Sexual Orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Khadija Shariff

Khadija Shariff Children: 1

1 Height: 5 Feet 7 Inches

5 Feet 7 Inches Weight: 75 kgs

75 kgs Chest: 42 Inches

42 Inches Waist: 34 Inches

34 Inches Biceps: 14 Inches

14 Inches Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Net worth: $3.5 million

$3.5 million Twitter account: @shamsi90

@shamsi90 Instagram page: shamsi90

Tabraiz Shamsi's biography

Is Tabraiz Shamsi from India? He is a South African citizen of Indian origin. Tabraiz Shamsi's age is 31 years because he was born on 18th February 1990. He was born and raised in Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa.

The player’s impressive records in the T20 internationals have seen him rise to the top positions in the ICC T20 men's bowlers rankings. Photo: @Matt King

Source: Getty Images

Tabraiz Shamsi's family

Tabraiz Shamsi's wife, Khadija Shariff, received a baby boy in March 2021. The couple shared a fun moment of Khadija misspelling England cricketers' names. The family lives in Johannesburg.

Tabraiz Shamsi's career information

Tabraiz Shamsi's current teams are Jamaica Tallawahs, the South Africa national cricket team, and Titans. The player started his career in 2009. The bowler played for many cricket academies and clubs in Gauteng before relocating to Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The player then moved to the Easterns during the 2013/14 season and finished third with 47 wickets at 20.02. West Indians touring Mzansi in summer spotted his talent in the 2014/15 season.

The cricketer played for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League in 2015. Eric Simons was the club's coach at the time. He picked up 11 wickets at 13.27 in seven matches, thus enabling him to receive more franchise contracts in the following season.

He is married to Khadija Shariff. Photo: @shamsi90

Source: Instagram

Tabraiz was the leading spinner in the 2015/16 summer first-class competition in Mzansi. He also played for the Titans and posted 41 wickets at 19.97.

His ODI debut was in June 2016 during the Caribbean's triangular series. Tabraiz also made it to the Test match against Australia in Adelaide in the same year. He played in the T20 international game in June 2017. The also bowler played with the legendary Imran Tahir in the 2019 World Cup, and he was the second runner up in the 2019/20 Mzansi Super League wicket charts.

After finishing first in the Paarl Rocks' tournament, the cricketer played in England and Australia's white-ball series and proved to the world that Mzansi has the best spinners. Tabraiz Shamsi's stats show why many teams want him.

The cricketer's son was born in March 2021. Photo: @shamsi90

Source: Instagram

In summary, the cricketer has served the following clubs:

South Africa national cricket team

The Hollywoodbets Dolphins

Easterns (Eastern Transvaal)

Gauteng (Transvaal)

Gauteng Under-19s

KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal Inland

Oval Invincibles (Men)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Northamptonshire

Stellenbosch Kings

Warriors

Paarl Rocks

Edinburgh Rocks

Hampshire

Jamaica Tallawahs

Lions

Titans

He replaced Samuel Badree in the 2016 IPL and played with Imran Tahir in Mzansi's national cricket team during the 2019 World Cup. Photo: @Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

Tabraiz Shamsi's T20 ranking

According to Tabraiz Shamsi's ICC ranking, he tops the men's T20I bowling list with a 792 rating. The bowler's career records show he has played:

26 ODI games

39 T201 matches

2 Test matches

4 IPLs

2 World Cup games

25 CPLs

What happened on Tabraiz Shamsi's Twitter page?

Mzansi athletes have fought racism in sports for so long. Therefore, Cricket South Africa (CSA) made it mandatory for six XI players to be non-white and two must be Africans.

Was the Twitter user addressing racism or expressing dissatisfaction with Tabraiz Shamsi's IPL 2021 performance? When the bowler dedicated his victory to his son, Muzzafar quickly pointed out that he did not deserve to be on the national team.

Muzzafar confronts Tabraiz on Twitter. Photo: @shamsi90 (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The cricketer is undoubtedly one of the most sought after T20 bowlers in the world. He took nine wickets in three ODIs and one T20I in a match against Ireland. Tabraiz got four wickets in the first T20I in July 2021. His response to Muzzafar was;

Tabraiz's response to Muzzafar. Photo: @shamsi90 (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Many people believe in the player's capability and are impressed with his 2021 IPL performance. The cricketer's fans flocked to his Twitter page for moral support.

Cricket fans reacting to Muzzafar and Tabraiz’s confrontation. Photo: @shamsi90 (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Tabraiz Shamsi's salary

Tabraiz Shamsi's net worth is around $2 million, and he earns $75,000 per month. The highest-paid Mzansi male cricketer is Quinton de Kock. He gets $350,000, while Kagiso Rabada, David Miller and Lungi Ngidi earn $250,000.

Tabraiz Shamsi makes cricket the most entertaining game to watch. Fans always look forward to his magic tricks. The player is yet to share his education qualifications with the public.

