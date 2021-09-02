Sundar Pichai's net worth, age, children, wife, education, salary, house, cars

Who is the CEO of Google? Sundar Pichai became the CEO of Alphabet Inc, Google's parent company, on 10th August 2015. He joined the company in 2004 and gradually rose to its top-most administrative position. Larry Page and Sergey Brin established Google LLC on 4th September 1998 in Menlo Park, California, USA. So, what is Sundar Pichai's net worth?

Sundar Pichai's parents realized their young son could effortlessly memorize numbers and recall phone numbers. They hoped he would become an international cricket player. Photo: @Tobias Schwarz

Source: Getty Images

The company has 30 subsidiaries and international companies, including YouTube and Android. Sundar Pichai ensures the company attains more success each year. Google's revenue has recorded an upward curve since 2015. In 2020 the company earned $181 billion.

Sundar Pichai's profile summary

Full name: Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai Date of birth: 10th June 1972

10th June 1972 Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Chennai, Tamil Nadu, South India

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, South India Residence: San Francisco, California, USA

San Francisco, California, USA Age: 49 years

49 years Career: CEO of Alphabet and Google

CEO of Alphabet and Google Education: IIT Kharagpur (BTech), Stanford University (MS), and University of Pennsylvania (MBA)

IIT Kharagpur (BTech), Stanford University (MS), and University of Pennsylvania (MBA) Nationality: American

American Race: Asian

Asian Ethnicity: Indian

Indian Religion: Hinduism

Hinduism Parents: Lakshmi and Regunatha Pichai.

Lakshmi and Regunatha Pichai. Sibling: Srinivasan

Srinivasan Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Anjali Pichai

Anjali Pichai Children: 2

2 Height: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches Chest: 42 inches

42 inches Waist: 34 inches

34 inches Biceps: 16 inches

16 inches Eye Colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair Colour: Black

Black Net worth: Approximately $600 million

Approximately $600 million Food habit: Vegetarian

Vegetarian Hobbies: Playing chess, reading, sketching, watching and playing soccer and cricket

Playing chess, reading, sketching, watching and playing soccer and cricket Facebook: Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai Instagram: sundarpichai

sundarpichai Twitter: @sundarpichai

Sundar Pichai's biography

Sundar Pichai's age is 49 years at the time of writing this. He was born to Lakshmi (mother) and Regunatha Pichai (mother) on 10th June 1972. What is Sundar Pichai's place of birth? The Google CEO was born and raised in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu, a South Indian state. Tamil Nadu's former name is Madras State.

He did not know about the internet when he arrived in America in 1993 to pursue a master's degree in Material Sciences & Engineering at Stanford University. Photo: @Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Sundar Pichai's family

Lakshmi was a stenographer before she became a mother and Regunatha was an electrical engineer and business person. The couple lived with their sons in a two-room apartment in Ashok Nagar, Chennai. Sundar and his younger brother, Srinivasan, slept in the living room.

Who is Sundar Pichai's wife?

Anjali Pichai hails from a Brahmin family. She is the daughter of Olaram Haryani, a retired employee of the public polytechnic college in Kota. Meanwhile, little information is known about her late mother.

Anjali and Sundar Pichai's children are Kavya (daughter) and Kiran (son). The family's mansion is located in the San Francisco Bay Area on a 3-acre piece of land. Her brother, Amit Haryani, also live in the US.

What does Anjali Pichai do?

The 48-year-old Anjali worked as a business analyst at Accenture from 1999 to 2002. Today, she is a Business Operations Manager at a software company called Intuit. She met her husband while studying chemical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur.

They got engaged during their senior year of university. The couple were in a long-distance relationship for several years after their engagement. Sundar had to relocate to the US to further his education.

The Google CEO and his wife went to the same university in India and got engaged before moving to the US. Photo: @MediaNews Group

Source: Getty Images

Anjali's father, Olaram, married Madhuri Sharma on 23rd September 2015 at Arya Samaj Mandir. He lost his first wife, Anjali and Amit's mother, in 2013, and Sharma's husband died in 2011.

Sundar Pichai's education

Sundar studied metallurgical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. He relocated to the US in 1993 after getting a scholarship at Stanford University for a master's degree in Material Sciences & Engineering.

The young man got curious and passionate about computers after moving to America. He developed a chess video game and later graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School with another MBA.

The Google CEO's career history

He worked for Applied Materials Inc and McKinsey & Company before joining Google, a company specializing in Internet-related services and products, in 2004. His dream career has always been to work for Google.

What was invented by Sundar Pichai?

He is behind the development and success of Google Chrome browser and OS (Android) and multiple Google apps and products like Google Drive, Chromebook, Gmail, and Google Maps.

The first software Sundar developed was a chess video game. He is now recognized as the brains behind most of Google's products and Apps like Gmail and Android. Photo: @Justin Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

How did Sundar Pichai become the CEO of Google?

His brilliant ideas and leadership style made him the best for the Google CEO position. Sundar Pichai's leadership style is affiliative and transformational. He recruits, mentors, and retains a great team.

Sundar listens to his colleagues' opinions before sharing with them his ideas. Twitter and Microsoft wanted to poach him, but Google was not willing to lose their best employee.

Is Sundar Pichai a billionaire?

He is one of the world's highest-paid CEOs. Sundar Pichai's net worth in 2021 is $600 million. Since his annual salary in 2019 was $280.62 million, Sundar Pichai's salary per month could be more than $2 million.

Sundar Pichai's house

The house is a 10,557 square foot villa in Los Altos Hills in California with a miniature golf field and a tennis court. Moreover, the CEO also owns a fleet of six luxury cars. Three of Sundar Pichai's cars are a Google Testing Car, a Cadillac, and a Tesla.

He is grateful to his wife for advising him to stay at Google when Twitter and Microsoft offered him better deals before becoming a CEO at Google. Photo: @Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Sundar Pichai's social profiles

Is Sundar Pichai on LinkedIn? Many accounts on LinkedIn are registered under this name, but none of them belongs to the Google CEO. However, he is active on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Sundar has more followers on Twitter, followed by IG, then FB.

Sundar Pichai's net worth might be more than a billion because he has been Google's CEO for more than five years. He has made Google more successful than it has ever been. The CEO is a results oriented person. He focuses more on the end goal than recognition.

READ ALSO: Christina Applegate: age, children, husband, career, accident, worth

Briefly.co.za also shared Christina Applegate's biography. She was a child star from 1987 to 1997. She acted as Kelly Buddy in the famous Married with Children series.

The actress won a Primetime Emmy Award and was nominated for multiple notable awards. Christina has been battling a life threatening illness since 2008 but still works and is doing great in her artistic career.

Source: Briefly.co.za