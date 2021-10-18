Sanjay Gupta’s net worth, age, wife, parents, book, movies and TV shows

Sanjay Gupta won several Emmy Awards for hosting the Sanjay Gupta MD show on CNN. This American neurosurgeon, medical reporter, and writer is CNN's chief medical correspondent. He has amassed great fame and fortune. So, what is Sanjay Gupta's net worth? Find out here!

A family medical emergency inspired him to become a doctor. He is also an associate professor of neurosurgery at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: @Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

The neurosurgeon is famous for reviewing health reports and shading light on medical issues. He hosted more CNN shows, including House Call with Dr. Sanjay Gupta and American Morning. In addition, the medical expert contributes to other TV channels such as CBS Evening News with Katie Couric and 60 Minutes. In this article, we find out more fascinating facts.

Sanjay Gupta's profile summary

Full name: Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay Gupta Place of birth: Novi in Oakland County, Michigan, USA

Novi in Oakland County, Michigan, USA Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Date of birth: 23rd October 1969

23rd October 1969 Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Age: 51 years in 2021

51 years in 2021 Profession: Neurosurgeon, medical reporter, and writer

Neurosurgeon, medical reporter, and writer High school: Novi High School

Novi High School University: University of Michigan

University of Michigan Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Indian

Indian Father: Subhash Priyanka

Subhash Priyanka Mother: Damyanti Gupta

Damyanti Gupta Siblings: 1 brother

1 brother Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Rebecca Olson Gupta

Rebecca Olson Gupta Children: 3 daughters

3 daughters Net worth: $12 million

$12 million Height: 6 feet (182 cm)

6 feet (182 cm) Religion: Hindu

Hindu Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Facebook page: Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Instagram page: drsanjaygupta

drsanjaygupta Twitter page: @drsanjaygupta

@drsanjaygupta YouTube: Chasing Life With Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay Gupta's biography

Sanjay Gupta's age is 51 years at the time of writing. He was born to Subhash Priyanka (father) and Damyanti Gupta (mother) on 23rd October 1969. The medical reporter was born and raised in Novi, Oakland County, Michigan. He was inspired to become a doctor after neurosurgeons saved his grandfather from a stroke.

The neurosurgeon's mother is the pride of the Indian and engineering communities. She was the first female engineer ever hired by Ford. Photo: @Robin L Marshall

Sanjay Gupta's family

What ethnicity is Sanjay Gupta? Sanjay Gupta's parents are Indian and Pakistani immigrants who moved to the US in the 1960s and worked for Ford Motor Company as engineers. He belongs to the Punjabi and Sindhi descent.

Does Sanjay Gupta have any siblings? His younger brother, Suneel Gupta, is a former US Congressional candidate. He has two daughters with his wife and owns healthcare-related businesses.

Who is Sanjay Gupta's spouse?

Sanjay Gupta's wife is Rebecca Olson Gupta, a family and divorce attorney in Atlanta. The couple and the neurosurgeon's brother grew up in Novi, Michigan, and went to the same high school and university.

He first met his wife at Rick's Cafe in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Their marriage is 17 years old, and they live in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: @Ben Rose

Source: Getty Images

The neurosurgeon proposed to his wife with a poem and had a Hindu wedding ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina, on 15th May 2004. His wife helped him shift to television by advising him to treat the camera lens like patients.

Rebecca and Sanjay Gupta's children are Soleil Asha, Sage Ayla, and Sky Anjahi. The doctor does science experiments with his eldest daughter, Sage.

Sanjay Gupta's education and career

He joined Inteflex, an eight-year medical program at the University of Michigan, while in his final year at Novi High School. Gupta published medical and health reports for the university in the late 1980s while he was an undergraduate student.

The CNN journalist was the president of the Indian American Students Association (IASA). Arkansas' governor, Bill Clinton, and his wife, Hillary, met him in 1989 after reading his reports about The US healthcare system in The Economist magazine.

After Barack Obama won the elections, the neurosurgeon applied for the US surgeon general position but withdrew his name. Photo: @Bryan Bedder

Source: Getty Images

Bill Clinton awarded him a White House Fellowship in 1997 during his second term as the US president. The neurosurgeon became Hillary's special adviser and wrote her healthcare and medical speeches.

He met CNN's CEO/journalist, Tom Johnson, while working in the White House. The doctor graduated from the University of Michigan with a medical degree in neurosurgery and completed his residency in neurological surgery at the same place.

Tom Johnson hired him as part of CNN's medical news team in 2001 after completing his fellowship at the Semmes Murphey Clinic in the University of Tennessee.

The CNN reporter covered the 2001 anthrax attacks and New York's September 11 attacks. He also performed emergency surgery on Iraqi civilians and American soldiers while reporting the 2003 US invasion of Iraq from a military operating room.

Did Sanjay Gupta perform surgery on a Nepal earthquake victim?

CNN was accused of lying about him performing brain surgery on an 8-year-old Salina Dahal after an earthquake on 25th April 2015. However, the doctor operated on the 14-year-old Sandhya Chalise, while Salina never underwent surgery.

He performed surgery on injured Iraqi civilians and US soldiers when covering the 2003 Iraq attack on New York City. Photo: @US Navy

Source: UGC

The CNN reporter covered the 2004 HIV/AIDS pandemic and the evacuation of 200 patients trapped at the New Orleans' Charity Hospital after Hurricane Katrina.

He also sensitized Americans about nutrition and healthy living in 2006 and 2007 through national tours. Is Sanjay Gupta a vegetarian? The CNN reporter is a vegetarian advocate.

What does Sanjay Gupta earn?

Sanjay Gupta's net worth is $12 million, and he makes $4 million annually. What hospital does Sanjay Gupta work for? He is associate chief of the neurosurgery service at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Sanjay Gupta's books and documentaries

What books has Sanjay Gupta written? The medical reporter is one of the best-selling authors in the US. Some of this CNN's medical reporter's books include:

Childhood, Interrupted: Raising Kids During a Pandemic (2021)

(2021) Monday Mornings (2012)

(2012) The Big Book of Clinical Research (2011)

(2011) Chasing Life (2007)

(2007) Cheating Death (2009)

Sanjay Gupta's movies and TV shows

The CNN reporter won Emmy Awards for broadcasting the 2010 Haiti earthquake, the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami, and more crises. Photo: @Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

The CNN reporter's most famous documentaries include:

2007: Killer Flu

2008: Broken Government: Health Care Critical Condition

2008: The First Patient and Fit to Lead

Meanwhile, he is the author and producer of the following movies:

Anderson Cooper 360° (2003)

(2003) Contagion (2011)

(2011) Monday Mornings (2013)

Dr. Gupta shares details of Bill Clinton's hospitalization

The neurosurgeon told CNN more about Bill Clinton's illness. The University of California Irvine Medical Center discharged the former US president on Sunday, 17 October 2021. His doctors confirmed that he was in the ICU because of a urinary tract infection, not COVID 19.

Most of Sanjay Gupta's net worth is from his CNN journalism career. Moreover, his documentaries, reports, and shows have massively transformed the US healthcare system.

READ ALSO: Supercar Blondie’s net worth, age, husband, car, name, house, profiles

Briefly.co.za also shared Supercar Blondie’s net worth. She is among the highest-earning car content creators and YouTube vloggers. Supercar Blondie reviews luxury cars like Ferraris.

She quit her radio job and made blogging her full-time job. Her husband stopped being a banker to support her. Today, police helicopters guard her while test-driving cars.

Source: Briefly.co.za