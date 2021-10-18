Sanjay Gupta’s net worth, age, wife, parents, book, movies and TV shows
Sanjay Gupta won several Emmy Awards for hosting the Sanjay Gupta MD show on CNN. This American neurosurgeon, medical reporter, and writer is CNN's chief medical correspondent. He has amassed great fame and fortune. So, what is Sanjay Gupta's net worth? Find out here!
The neurosurgeon is famous for reviewing health reports and shading light on medical issues. He hosted more CNN shows, including House Call with Dr. Sanjay Gupta and American Morning. In addition, the medical expert contributes to other TV channels such as CBS Evening News with Katie Couric and 60 Minutes. In this article, we find out more fascinating facts.
Sanjay Gupta's profile summary
- Full name: Sanjay Gupta
- Place of birth: Novi in Oakland County, Michigan, USA
- Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Date of birth: 23rd October 1969
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Age: 51 years in 2021
- Profession: Neurosurgeon, medical reporter, and writer
- High school: Novi High School
- University: University of Michigan
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Indian
- Father: Subhash Priyanka
- Mother: Damyanti Gupta
- Siblings: 1 brother
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Rebecca Olson Gupta
- Children: 3 daughters
- Net worth: $12 million
- Height: 6 feet (182 cm)
- Religion: Hindu
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark Brown
- Facebook page: Dr. Sanjay Gupta
- Instagram page: drsanjaygupta
- Twitter page: @drsanjaygupta
- YouTube: Chasing Life With Dr. Sanjay Gupta
Sanjay Gupta's biography
Sanjay Gupta's age is 51 years at the time of writing. He was born to Subhash Priyanka (father) and Damyanti Gupta (mother) on 23rd October 1969. The medical reporter was born and raised in Novi, Oakland County, Michigan. He was inspired to become a doctor after neurosurgeons saved his grandfather from a stroke.
Sanjay Gupta's family
What ethnicity is Sanjay Gupta? Sanjay Gupta's parents are Indian and Pakistani immigrants who moved to the US in the 1960s and worked for Ford Motor Company as engineers. He belongs to the Punjabi and Sindhi descent.
Does Sanjay Gupta have any siblings? His younger brother, Suneel Gupta, is a former US Congressional candidate. He has two daughters with his wife and owns healthcare-related businesses.
Who is Sanjay Gupta's spouse?
Sanjay Gupta's wife is Rebecca Olson Gupta, a family and divorce attorney in Atlanta. The couple and the neurosurgeon's brother grew up in Novi, Michigan, and went to the same high school and university.
The neurosurgeon proposed to his wife with a poem and had a Hindu wedding ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina, on 15th May 2004. His wife helped him shift to television by advising him to treat the camera lens like patients.
Rebecca and Sanjay Gupta's children are Soleil Asha, Sage Ayla, and Sky Anjahi. The doctor does science experiments with his eldest daughter, Sage.
Sanjay Gupta's education and career
He joined Inteflex, an eight-year medical program at the University of Michigan, while in his final year at Novi High School. Gupta published medical and health reports for the university in the late 1980s while he was an undergraduate student.
The CNN journalist was the president of the Indian American Students Association (IASA). Arkansas' governor, Bill Clinton, and his wife, Hillary, met him in 1989 after reading his reports about The US healthcare system in The Economist magazine.
Bill Clinton awarded him a White House Fellowship in 1997 during his second term as the US president. The neurosurgeon became Hillary's special adviser and wrote her healthcare and medical speeches.
He met CNN's CEO/journalist, Tom Johnson, while working in the White House. The doctor graduated from the University of Michigan with a medical degree in neurosurgery and completed his residency in neurological surgery at the same place.
Tom Johnson hired him as part of CNN's medical news team in 2001 after completing his fellowship at the Semmes Murphey Clinic in the University of Tennessee.
The CNN reporter covered the 2001 anthrax attacks and New York's September 11 attacks. He also performed emergency surgery on Iraqi civilians and American soldiers while reporting the 2003 US invasion of Iraq from a military operating room.
Did Sanjay Gupta perform surgery on a Nepal earthquake victim?
CNN was accused of lying about him performing brain surgery on an 8-year-old Salina Dahal after an earthquake on 25th April 2015. However, the doctor operated on the 14-year-old Sandhya Chalise, while Salina never underwent surgery.
The CNN reporter covered the 2004 HIV/AIDS pandemic and the evacuation of 200 patients trapped at the New Orleans' Charity Hospital after Hurricane Katrina.
He also sensitized Americans about nutrition and healthy living in 2006 and 2007 through national tours. Is Sanjay Gupta a vegetarian? The CNN reporter is a vegetarian advocate.
What does Sanjay Gupta earn?
Sanjay Gupta's net worth is $12 million, and he makes $4 million annually. What hospital does Sanjay Gupta work for? He is associate chief of the neurosurgery service at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.
Sanjay Gupta's books and documentaries
What books has Sanjay Gupta written? The medical reporter is one of the best-selling authors in the US. Some of this CNN's medical reporter's books include:
- Childhood, Interrupted: Raising Kids During a Pandemic (2021)
- Monday Mornings (2012)
- The Big Book of Clinical Research (2011)
- Chasing Life (2007)
- Cheating Death (2009)
Sanjay Gupta's movies and TV shows
The CNN reporter's most famous documentaries include:
- 2007: Killer Flu
- 2008: Broken Government: Health Care Critical Condition
- 2008: The First Patient and Fit to Lead
Meanwhile, he is the author and producer of the following movies:
- Anderson Cooper 360° (2003)
- Contagion (2011)
- Monday Mornings (2013)
Dr. Gupta shares details of Bill Clinton's hospitalization
The neurosurgeon told CNN more about Bill Clinton's illness. The University of California Irvine Medical Center discharged the former US president on Sunday, 17 October 2021. His doctors confirmed that he was in the ICU because of a urinary tract infection, not COVID 19.
Most of Sanjay Gupta's net worth is from his CNN journalism career. Moreover, his documentaries, reports, and shows have massively transformed the US healthcare system.
READ ALSO: Supercar Blondie’s net worth, age, husband, car, name, house, profiles
Briefly.co.za also shared Supercar Blondie’s net worth. She is among the highest-earning car content creators and YouTube vloggers. Supercar Blondie reviews luxury cars like Ferraris.
She quit her radio job and made blogging her full-time job. Her husband stopped being a banker to support her. Today, police helicopters guard her while test-driving cars.
Source: Briefly.co.za