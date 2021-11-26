Sportscaster Robert Marawa and Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula recently collided on the timeline

The intent behind Mbalula's tweet in response to an earlier one noting Marawa's then live interview was questioned

Marawa hit back shortly afterward, labelling Mbalula a "campaign manager" who was speaking out of turn

The timeline is never short of drama and the latest to serve it hot on Mzansi's Twitter streets are veteran sports broadcaster Robert Marawa and Transport Minister Fikile 'Mbaks' Mbalula.

Over what, you might be wondering? Some Saffas have devised that a simple "harmless" comment on the part of Mbalula was taken out of context by Marawa. But others, like the receiver of the message, found that it reeked of malice.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula may have spoken out of turn on the timeline recently. Image: @MbalulaFikile, @robert_marawa

Mbaks, whose proven propensity for twiddling his thumbs on social media, Twitter, in particular, again shone through when he replied to a SowetanLIVE tweet noting an interview on Marawa's sports show that was being broadcast on Vuma FM in KwaZulu-Natal and Rise FM in Mpumalanga.

In response to the post, Mbaluala wrote:

“SABC; they dealt with Robert. Mxm, let me keep quiet.”

A short clip of Marawa conducting a telephonic interview with Marumo Gallants' head coach Dan Masilela displays where the former can be heard posing a question around the team before listening out for the reply.

'No business sticking your nose in my affairs'

While many have been celebrating Marawa's return to the airwaves, Mbalula saw it fit to weigh in on the move. The same fans have now laid into the minister following his supposed snide remark aimed at Marawa.

However, this was not before Marawa himself could tackle the issue head-on, asking Mbalula, in a searing tweet, who had "dealt" with him?

“Uthini wena campaign manager? Who 'dealt' with me? Ungenaphi wena?” the broadcaster wrote.

But while some cracked up at Marawa's fiery clap back, others did not see the fault in Mbalula's statement, believing, instead, that he was being sarcastic while his counterpart had misread the message.

Saffas divided on true meaning of sentiment

Briefly News took to the comments section to unearth some of the polarising reactions to the dual.

@_manjaro wrote:

"With all due respect Honourable Minister please be advised that @robertmarawa is exactly to us what @PresJGZuma is to people of South Africa, you continue doing this to him we will deal with you on 2024, the best way we know how; and by we I mean us all eMzansi..HandsOffTaRob."

@Bongmusa__ said:

"You’re so unbelievable. A black brilliant broadcaster makes moves after being ditched by the SABC..you’re celebrating that?? Because he used to ask you hard questions when you were sports minister Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat."

@Bongmusa__ added:

"Lol, he’s on three platforms probably gonna get onto more privately owned stations. Ask your friends at the SABC to check how 2000 and metro sports shows have been doing since he started."

