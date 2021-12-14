Jenny Taft is no new name in the sports world. She is a renowned sports commentator and broadcaster for the Fox network. She is also a reporter for a robot combat TV series known as Battlebots, which aired on the Discovery channel. Here is a glimpse into her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Jenny Taft of Fox Sports is seen pitchside before the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Russia. Photo: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista

Source: Getty Images

The beautiful Jenny also doubles up as a moderator for Fox Sports 1’s talk show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed. Jenny Taft's net worth is estimated to be about $2 million. This is accumulated from her thriving career in the world of sports. Jenny Taft's salary is not in the public domain, but she must be earning well to have such a huge net worth.

Jenny Taft's profile summary

Full name: Jenny Taft

Jenny Taft Nickname: Jen

Jen Year of birth: September 5, 1987

September 5, 1987 Birthplace: Edina, Minnesota

Edina, Minnesota Jenny Taft's age: 34 years as of 2021

34 years as of 2021 Gender: Female

Female Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Father: John Philip Taft

John Philip Taft Mother: Mary Taft

Mary Taft Brother: Charlie Taft

Charlie Taft Famous as: Sports commentator and broadcaster

Sports commentator and broadcaster Height: 5’ 9”

5’ 9” Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Matt Gilroy

Matt Gilroy Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Instagram: jennytaft

jennytaft Twitter: @JennyTaft

Jenny Taft's Tiktok: Jenny Taft

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Early life

FOX Sports broadcaster Jenny Taft during a college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. Photo: James Black/Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Jenny Taft's parents, John and Mary Taft, have been quite supportive of her career. Her dad was a professional ice hockey player who played for Switzerland National League.

On the other hand, her mom was a speed skater. Coming from a family that loves sports, it was no surprise that she also fell in love with sports, and today, she does what she loves most.

Jenny was also involved in sports early, especially during her high school and college years. She was involved in lacrosse, hockey, soccer, and tennis games.

Jenny Taft's education roots from Edina High School, where she was the hockey team captain. She then studied at Boston University, where she pursued her studies in Journalism. She graduated with a degree in Broadcasting Journalism. While at Boston University, she was fully engaged in sports and represented the University.

How old is Taft undisputed?

The sports reporter was born on September 5, 1987. She is 34 years as of 2021. She made headlines in the sports reporting world at such a young age.

Career

Jenny posing for a photo at the University of Michigan Stadium. Photo: @jennytaft

Source: Instagram

She started at Fox Sports North in 2011, an affiliate of Fox Sports Network. Here, she served as a sports commentator for the Women’s National Basketball Association.

Jenny also doubled up as a social media marketer for the men’s NBA team Minnesota Timberwolves, NHL team Minnesota Wild, and the Major League Baseball team Minnesota Twins.

After two years, she joined the Fox network as a result of her diverse knowledge in matters regarding different sports games. One of her notable career achievements was reporting during the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the US in 2015. She also hosted the FIFA World Cup in Russia, which was held in 2018.

She has also hosted a new show titled CFB: Inside Slant by Fox Sports. In 2020, she covered the XFL games for the Fox Sports network. Some of Jenny Taft's TV shows include:

Battlebots

Skip and Shannon: Undisputed

CFB: Inside Slant

Jenny Taft's photos

The beauty is also known for her glowing beauty. She is also a dog lover. Here are some of her photos that will make you love her even more.

1. Jenny enjoying some donuts

Jenny enjoying a donut after interviewing a local family run donut shop, @greenbushbakery, in Madison, Wisconsin! Photo: @jennytaft

Source: Instagram

The sports commentator about to devour a mouth-watering donut after her interview at a local bakery.

2. Journey to motherhood

The sports reporter looking gorgeous with her baby bump. Photo: @jennytaft

Source: Instagram

The beauty seems to be enjoying every bit of her journey to motherhood. She is definitely excited about it and so is her husband Matt Gilroy.

3. All smiles

The sports reporter all smiles during the East Lansing game. Photo: @jennytaft

Source: Instagram

She is known for her beautiful and charming smile. This is one of the reasons why her fans cannot get enough of her.

Is Jenny Taft married?

Jenny with her husband Matt Gilroy together with their lovely dog. Photo: @jennytaft

Source: Instagram

She is married to Matt Gilroy, a professional ice hockey defenseman. He plays in the National League. He has played for teams such as the Boston University, National Collegiate Athletic Association, and several Russian teams, including HC Spartak Moscow.

The love birds met in college, where they fell in love. The two exchanged their wedding vows on June 5, 2015, in a private ceremony that their friends and loved ones graced. Today, the couple is happily married. They are currently expecting their first child together.

Who is the woman on Undisputed?

Jenny is a co-host on Undisputed. She joined the show in 2018. Her other co-hosts on the show include Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe.

Jenny Taft leaves Undisputed was just a rumour as she is still featured on the show. The show tackles and discusses matters related to sports.

Jenny Taft is a reporter and moderator whose appearance and smiles on the television screen amazes many. However, her love for sports sets her apart from many other sports commentators.

READ ALSO: Who is Timaya? Age, real name, place of birth, songs, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Timaya, a Nigerian artist, songwriter, and music producer.

Timaya and other great Nigerian artists like Davido, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Wizkid, to name a few, have ensured that the country’s music industry is on the global map. Some have even been nominated and won the coveted Grammy Awards for releasing exceptional albums and tunes.

Source: Briefly.co.za