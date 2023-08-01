Karla Pretorius is a South African professional netball player, currently playing for the South Africa SPAR Proteas Netball and the Sunshine Coast Lightning. She plays in the positions of wing defence and goal defence. Pretorius was the first South African to feature in the Super Netball League. She was named the Player of the Tournament at the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup.

Karla Pretorius' zodiac sign is Pisces. Photo: @mostertkarlaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pretorius is the vice-captain of the SPAR Proteas, holding 77 senior South African caps. Discover more juicy details about her off the pitch.

Karla Pretorius' profile summary and bio

Full name Karla Pretorius Nickname Karla Gender Female Date of birth 12 March 1990 Age 33 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace East London, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Laerskool Hennopspark, Hoërskool Zwartkop, University of the Free State Height in feet 5' 11½" Height in centimetres 181 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Werner Pretorius Children Kara Spouse Professional netball player, dietician Current team Sunshine Coast Lightning and the South Africa SPAR Proteas Netball Position Goal defence and wing defence Net worth $1-5 million Social media Instagram

How old is Karla Pretorius?

The sportswoman welcomed her first child, daughter Kara, in June 2022. Photo: @mostertkarlaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Karla Pretorius (aged 33 as of 2023) was born on 12 March 1990 in East London, South Africa. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

She completed her Bachelor's degree in Dietetics at the University of the Free State and obtained her Master's in Dietetics in early 2019. In 2015, the netball star worked as a community dietitian in Bloemfontein. She is pursuing a Diploma in Sports Management at the University of South Africa.

Karla Pretorius' height

The South African netball player Karla stands 5 feet 11½ inches (181 centimetres) tall. She features brown hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Who is Karla Pretorius' husband?

Karla and her husband, Werner Pretorius, tied the knot on 9 September 2017. On 13 December 2021, she announced her pregnancy, withdrawing from upcoming competitions.

Karla Pretorius has an estimated net worth of $1-5 million in 2023. Photo: @mostertkarlaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Has Karla Pretorius had a baby? The sportswoman welcomed their first child, daughter Kara, in June 2022.

Professional career

Between 2009 and 2015, Karla played for the netball team of the University of the Free State. She represented the Free State Criniums Netball team and won titles in the 2014 and 2015 Brutal Fruit Premier League.

Pretorius was awarded the 2014 and 2015 Varsity Cup Netball Player of the Tournament Award during this time. In 2015, she was named Sportswoman of the Year by the Free State. In addition, Karla was awarded UFS Sportswoman of the Year in 2016.

She was named one of Mail & Guardian's 200 Young South Africans in 2017.

How much is Karla Pretorius' net worth?

Karla and her husband, Werner Pretorius, tied the knot on 9 September 2017. Photo: @mostertkarlaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The East London native has an estimated net worth of $1-5 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful sporting career.

Karla Pretorius has raised the ranks of her career to become a household name in the South African sports industry. In 2022, the netball star welcomed a child with her husband, Werner.

READ ALSO: Is Ashley Du Preez the highest-paid PSL player today? Everything you ought to know

Briefly recently published an article about Ashley Du Preez, a South African professional football player who is a forward for the Kaizer Chiefs of the Premier Soccer League (PSL). He is best known for his pace and lethal finishing ability.

In the 2022/2023 season, Preez has scored six goals in the 23 matches he has played, placing him 2nd in the Kaizer Chiefs’ top scorers list. So, how much does the soccer star bag for his natural talent and prowess on the pitch?

Source: Briefly News